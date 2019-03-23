Who saw that coming?

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Zingari-Richmond upset Dunedin 24-21 at Kettle Park thanks to a wonderful performance from newly-minted first five-eighth Shae Tucker.
The surprises kept coming with Southern too strong for joint defending champions University at Logan Park.
The Magpies dominated the forward exchanges to win 30-15. University made a lot of mistakes, though.
Harbour prevailed 20-15 against Kaikorai in a tight encounter at Bishopscourt. The old warhorse Charles Elton produced another solid performance for the Hawks.
And on Friday night Green Island dispatched Alhambra-Union 46-18 at Forsyth Barr Stadium.