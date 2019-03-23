Who saw that coming?

Zingari-Richmond upset Dunedin at Kettle Park today. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Zingari-Richmond upset Dunedin 24-21 at Kettle Park thanks to a wonderful performance from newly-minted first five-eighth Shae Tucker.

The surprises kept coming with Southern too strong for joint defending champions University at Logan Park.

The Magpies dominated the forward exchanges to win 30-15. University made a lot of mistakes, though.

Harbour prevailed 20-15 against Kaikorai in a tight encounter at Bishopscourt. The old warhorse Charles Elton produced another solid performance for the Hawks.

And on Friday night Green Island dispatched Alhambra-Union 46-18 at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

