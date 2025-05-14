First five, hooker changes continue for Highlanders

Taine Robinson will get another chance in the No10 jersey for the Highlanders on Friday. Photo: Getty Images

Consistency and impact will be the watchwords for two of the Highlanders’ positions of inconsistency on Friday night.

Hooker and first five are two of the pillars of a rugby spine but they have provided more questions than answers for the struggling Highlanders this season.

Soane Vikena (eight starts), Henry Bell (two) and Jack Taylor (one) have worn the No 2 jersey to varying degrees of effectiveness.

While transplanted Aucklander Vikena has nominally been the preferred starter, he has perhaps not quite found a consistent standard of performance, and his lineout throwing was particularly poor in the loss to Moana Pasifika before the Highlanders had the bye.

Taylor, a real prospect and lightning quick around the field but still a tender 21, has been given the start against the Hurricanes on Friday night as the Landers begin their run to the finish.

‘‘It’s just around, consistency, really,’’ coach Jamie Joseph said today.

‘‘Jack has always created some impact for us as a team. He’s done that well. I remember the first game of the season, against the Blues . . . he creates some energy for the forward pack in big moments.

‘‘When you have inconsistent performances, you’re kind of looking for a solution.

‘‘Soane has been good for us most of the time. Didn’t execute at lineout time [against Moana Pasifika] so Jack gets a crack.’’

First five is another area of scrutiny for the Highlanders.

They have not really had an established, top-class No 10 since Lima Sopoaga left after the 2018 season.

Mitch Hunt has been the best of a rotating cast of first fives that has included Josh Ioane, Marty Banks, Bryn Gatland, Cameron Millar, Taine Robinson, Ajay Faleafaga and internationals Freddie Burns and Rhys Patchell.

Robinson was a left-field choice to start the first seven games of this season, and Millar has started the past four.

Millar’s progress appears to have stalled slightly, and while Robinson’s final act of the game against Moana Pasifika was having his kick charged down for the game-losing try, he has returned to the No 10 jersey to play the Hurricanes.

‘‘I felt sorry for Taine,’’ Joseph said.

‘‘All eyes were on him. I guess everyone in the stadium felt that was the problem.

‘‘But I look at the first 15 minutes, where we didn’t create enough rugby or enough scoring opportunities, and in many cases were quite flat, and that was disappointing.

‘‘The bench came on and got us back in the game, and it came down to one kind of moment.

‘‘Taine was good for us at the start of the season. Another position that’s been inconsistent in terms of performances, and hampered by injuries. We just want to give him another go.’’

A rejigged backline has Folau Fakatava back at halfback, Tanielu Tele’a at centre, a fit-again Jona Nareki on the left wing, and Jonah Lowe on the right.

With co-captain Hugh Renton seemingly gone for the season, Sean Withy moves back to No8, and Veveni Lasaqa starts on the openside flank.

Mitch Dunshea replaces Oliver Haig at lock.

Ten years after Joseph led the Highlanders to their sole championship by beating the Hurricanes in Wellington, he will hope to see similar inspiration from his troops tomorrow night.

‘‘The Hurricanes are a quality side with lots of All Blacks.

‘‘When we played them earlier, they were a team in a really tough position, and they’ve been able to battle their way out and into finals footy, which highlights the quality of their roster.’’

The Hurricanes have lost star winger Kini Naholo to a season-ending knee injury, and All Blacks prop Tyrel Lomax is out with a sore ankle.

First five Brett Cameron makes his first appearance of the season on the bench.

Highlanders v Hurricanes

The teams

Highlanders: Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Jonah Lowe, Tanielu Tele’a, Timoci Tavatavanawai (co-captain), Jona Nareki, Taine Robinson, Folau Fakatava, Sean Withy, Veveni Lasaqa, TK Howden, Fabian Holland, Mitch Dunshea, Saula Ma’u, Jack Taylor, Ethan de Groot (co-captain). Reserves: Soane Vikena, Josh Bartlett, Sefo Kautai, Oliver Haig, Michael Loft, Adam Lennox, Cameron Millar, Thomas Umaga-Jensen.

Hurricanes: Callum Harkin, Bailyn Sullivan, Billy Proctor (co-captain), Riley Higgins, Ngatungane Punivai, Ruben Love, Cam Roigard, Brayden Iose, Peter Lakai, Brad Shields (co-captain), Isaia Walker-Leawere, Zach Gallagher, Pasilio Tosi, Asafo Aumua, Xavier Numia. Reserves: Raymond Tuputupu, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Tevita Mafileo, Will Tucker, Du’Plessis, Kirifi, Ereatara Enari, Brett Cameron, Fatafehi Fineanganofo.