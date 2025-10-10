Fit Tucker able to build through season

Will Tucker (left) prepares for a lineout alongside fellow Otago forwards Christian Lio-Willie and Lucas Casey during a training session at Forsyth Barr Stadium early this week. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Who needs enemies when you have team-mates?

That may have crossed Will Tucker’s mind earlier this week.

His captain, Sam Gilbert, gently nudged him under the bus.

He joked with the Otago Daily Times that Tucker had gone to the wrong school, could not bat and, for someone who is 2.02m tall, ought to be bowling more quickly than 125kmh.

Harsh. But the Otago lock just laughed it off.

Tucker and Gilbert have history.

They have played with and against each other, and not all of the battles have been on the rugby field.

Tucker, who grew up in Christchurch, went to St Bede’s College. Gilbert was a St Andrew’s boy.

"That’s crazy. It’s outrageous. I think you’ll find we cleaned them up more times than I can remember," Tucker responded.

"Me and Gilby, we played quite a bit of cricket against each other. And also together, actually. And then quite a bit of footy against each other, too.

"We were cross-town rivals."

They are back in the same team and will front again tonight when Otago host Waikato in an NPC quarterfinal at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Tucker has been a solid and reliable presence in a well-performed pack, helping Otago charge into the playoffs.

He struggled with a foot complaint last year, but he has been fit this season and has been able to build throughout the campaign.

In many ways, his form has mirrored Otago’s form.

Otago have stayed fit and have been able to build as well, and that has shown in the type of rugby they are playing.

And did we mention they are winning again after some rather lean years?

"It is a tough one. We’ve had a couple of yarns about [the turnaround in form]," Tucker said.

"I think everyone’s kept on getting better. There’s a lot of us who started in 2020, so it’s our sixth season here, which is quite a while.

"So we’ve been here a long time, and there’s another, I reckon, big bunch of people who came in ’22, ’23, so they’re all into their third, fourth year now as well.

"So I guess experience plays a big part. And also, I think the coaches have been awesome.

"It’s been a really good environment. But also, touch wood, we’ve been reasonably healthy as well, which makes a big difference.

"Having everyone available means our trainings have been of a higher standard."

That last point probably gets overlooked. There is a good level of competition within the team, but also a sense they are all pulling together.

Tucker, who is off contract with the Hurricanes, will spend some time after the NPC in Japan playing for Maruwa on a short-term contract before returning to New Zealand in February.

He has previously had a stint in Major League Rugby. Tucker played for the New York team, who have since disbanded.

His older brother, James, plays for Waikato, and they will both be trotting out in the No4 jersey.

That will be an interesting match-up within a match.

Waikato have arguably underwhelmed so far this season. But they have named a strong line-up for the quarterfinal.

All Blacks Anton Lienert-Brown, Luke Jacobson and Samipeni Finau have been released for some provincial action.

Lienert-Brown is a vastly experienced midfielder and he will link up with Bailyn Sullivan, who has been threatening on attack.

Jacobson and Finau will add some clout to the pack and they will need the extra muscle because Otago have been dominant in the set piece. They have the second-most accurate lineout and scrum in the competition.

Otago also carry the ball more than any other side other than Hawke’s Bay, and they have got away 105 sneaky little offloads.