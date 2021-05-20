Thursday, 20 May 2021

Former All Black to coach Italy

    1. Sport
    2. Rugby

    Kieran Crowley. Photo: Getty Images
    Kieran Crowley. Photo: Getty Images
    Former New Zealand international Kieran Crowley was hired as Italy rugby coach on Wednesday, replacing Franco Smith.

    Crowley has been coach at Italian club Benetton since 2016. He coached at international level with Canada from 2008-16.

    Smith, a South African who took charge after the 2019 Rugby World Cup, will move into a new role as the head of high performance in Italian rugby.

    "In the five years with Benetton Rugby, I've been able to learn and understand the country and its rugby culture, an understanding which I cannot wait to develop as head coach of the national team," Crowley said.

    Crowley won the World Cup as a player with the All Blacks in 1987.

    Italy is coming off a sixth straight last-place finish in the Six Nations, igniting the debate over whether the Azzurri deserve their guaranteed place in the competition.

    NZ Herald
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter