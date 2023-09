PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Otago under-19 lock Reuben Palmer dishes an offload while being tackled by Canterbury under-19 players Johnny Lee (left) and Harry Nossiter in the South Island championship game at Forsyth Barr Stadium yesterday.

Canterbury won 38-17, after leading 24-5 at halftime, to claim the South Island under-19 title.

Southland beat Tasman 39-15 in the curtain-raiser.