Success of season riding on outcome of semifinals

Jamie Church. Photo: Getty Images

Four will become two today.

It is finals time for the division 1 women’s competition and there are big battles today — and tonight — for the final two spots.

Alhambra-Union will host Big River Country at North Ground at 12.45pm in the first semifinal, and then Dunedin will face University at Logan Park at the unusual time of 7pm.

Dunedin and University have split their results against each other this season.

The Sharks won 29-21 last week, while University grabbed a 31-22 victory in April.

AU have recorded two wins against Big River this season, a 51-12 victory in April and a 38-15 win last month.

AU are the top seeds and wrapped up the regular season with seven wins, and the one loss, and sit on 37 points.

Naomi Sopoaga. Photo: supplied

No 8 Sarah Jones has been brilliant, scoring seven tries — and slotting four conversions — and Columba dynamo Pip Eason has also scored seven tries.

Otago Spirit winger Jamie Church has been her usual dangerous playmaker self and has six tries to her name, while Spirit flanker Bella Rewiri-Wharerau has scored four.

Dunedin are second with a record of six wins and two losses, to sit on 30 points.

They have power across the park including No 8 Greer Muir and backs Aria Monaghan and Hannah Norris, who have each scored eight tries, and Naomi Sopoaga, who scored six.

University have five wins, three losses, for 26 points and backs Claudia Broomfield and Olivia Fowler have scored five tries each.

Big River have two wins, and six losses, for 11 points and winger Abby Cochrane has been unstoppable with 11 tries and 19 conversions.

Dunedin are the defending champions after they got home 15-14 against AU in a tough encounter at Tahuna Park last year.