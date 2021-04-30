Highlanders run out of puff against Hurricanes

Ngani Laumape gets away from an Aaron Smith tackle to score for the Hurricanes. Photo: Getty Images

The Highlanders have been well beaten by the Hurricanes 41-22 in Wellington tonight.

The Highlanders led 17-15 at the break, but lacked ball and energy in the second half as the home team got on the front foot.

The Highlanders did not get many chances in the second half and scored just the one try, while the Hurricanes managed to get four tries in the second spell.

The visiting side never showed any creation in the second half and lacked a bit of spark.

Neither team could progress to the Super Rugby Aotearoa final.

Hurricanes 41 (Devan Flanders, Dane Coles, Ngani Laumape, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Brayden Iose, Salesi Rayasi tries; Jordie Barrett 4 con, pen)

Highlanders 22 (Josh Dickson, Jona Nareki, Ash Dixon tries; Mitch Hunt pen, con; Sam Gilbert con)

Halftime: 17-15 Highlanders

