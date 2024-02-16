Adversity turned to blessings

Ethan de Groot will make his first appearance for the Highlanders this season in the preseason game against the Crusaders in Methven this afternoon. PHOTO: CRAIG BAXTER

Ethan de Groot is a powerful man with broad shoulders and the sort of steely gaze that suggests you mess with him at your peril.

But even an All Blacks prop can feel the sharp sting of criticism.

The popular Highlanders bookend has not been dwelling on the All Blacks’ narrow loss to South Africa in the Rugby World Cup final — that is not at all his style — but he has offered an insight into the travails he faced earlier in the tournament.

De Groot and his scrum-mates were left a bit battered after a first-up loss to the French led to nay-sayers coming out in force, and the young Southlander then copped a two-game suspension for a dangerous tackle against Namibia.

Talk about a rugged introduction to your sport’s flagship event.

De Groot, back on deck for the Highlanders for today’s preseason game against the Crusaders in Methven, initially had a rather surprising take on his enforced spell on the sidelines.

"To be fair — although it was s... getting red-carded — it was probably a bit of a blessing.

"I was able to turn a negative into a positive.

"I got smoked by the trainers for a couple of weeks, and I came back into finals footy in the best nick I’ve ever felt.

"I think I played close to 70 minutes in the quarterfinal and the final, so I was happy where I got to there."

De Groot acknowledged the rocky start to the tournament was not ideal.

He was aware of some noise outside the camp, and he leant on some support to ride through the difficult spell.

"Not on my own.

"There was a lot of support from coaches and family, Jason Ryan, Nic Gill our trainer, Gilby [Gilbert Enoka], our mental skills man.

"They turned me into a bit of a weapon.

"People turn on you pretty quickly. After that France game, and then getting my card the following game, you go from hero to zero pretty quickly, and you start getting messages and ... you know.

"I sort of felt like everyone turned their back on me.

"But it’s the support around you that really matters, at the end of the day."

De Groot is 25 and feels like his test career is just getting started.

Hence, it did not take him too long to shrug off the disappointment of the loss to the Springboks.

"To be honest, I don’t dwell on losing.

"I’m proud of the effort. I’m proud of being in a World Cup final. There’s not many people who can say they’ve done that.

"I’m going to have another crack. Hopefully I’m going to be around long enough to maybe play in two more. So, nah, I’m not going to dwell on it.

"Getting back to work is part of it. I can’t have too much time off. I need to be doing something.

"I sat at home for a couple of weeks doing nothing and then I was over it."

De Groot is feeling healthy and is delighted to be back on Highlanders duty.

He is something of a senior hand now — a member of the leadership group, no less — and is getting to grips with no longer being one of the greenhorns in the squad.

"I still feel young at heart, to be fair. It’s kind of weird being called old. I’m only 25.

"I think it’s just about the habits and the standards that I’m used to, especially up a level, and trying to bring them back down here.

"I’ve jumped into more of a leadership role this year, which is exciting, and I look forward to growing that skill."

De Groot has already attended one All Blacks training camp this year, and while selection is never guaranteed, it would be a surprise if he did not play a big role in new coach Scott Robertson’s future plans.

That will mean periods of enforced rest during the Highlanders’ season, which the prop accepts at the same time as making it clear he wants to play every week.

The Highlanders are effectively at full strength today but the Crusaders, who prioritised two preseason games in Europe, have named a vastly weakened team containing over a dozen non-squad members.

hayden.meikle@odt.co.nz

Highlanders v Crusaders

Methven, 4pm

Highlanders: Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Tanielu Tele’a, Sam Gilbert, Jona Nareki, Cam Millar, Folau Fakatava, Hugh Renton, Billy Harmon (captain), Sean Withy, Fabian Holland, Max Hicks, Saula Ma’u, Henry Bell, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Jack Taylor, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Jermaine Ainsley, Ayden Johnstone, Hugo Plummer, Oliver Haig, Nikora Broughton, Nathan Hastie, Rhys Patchell, Ajay Faleafaga, Jake Te Hiwi, Jonah Lowe, Martin Bogado.



Crusaders: Taine Robinson, Sevu Reece, Toby Bell, Jone Rova, Heremaia Murray, Dan Hawkins, Louie Chapman, Torian Barnes, Fletcher Anderson, George Reeves, Tahlor Cahill, Antonio Shalfoon, Fletcher Newell, Brodie McAlister (captain), Tamaiti Williams. Reserves: Ioane Moananu, Joe Moody, Seb Calder, Liam Jack, Corey Kellow, Noah Hotham, Cooper Roberts, Isaac Hutchison, Blair Murray, Jack Gray.