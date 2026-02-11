Prompt treatment key: cancer survivor

"I’m a little bit broken, but I’m still leading a good and happy life," Southland woman Lynsey Stratford says. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A "devastating" diagnosis of stage four breast cancer has not stopped Invercargill woman Lynsey Stratford from living a full life.

In 2022, Mrs Stratford, then 45, was diagnosed with advanced breast cancer (ABC) after her first mammogram.

After the mammogram she underwent further tests and was told she had stage four cancer, which was "devastating", she said.

The cancer had moved into her lymph nodes and lungs.

The surgeon who told her the news said the next step would be an oncologist’s visit but could not advise her of possible treatment.

"I left there thinking there were no options, and I was going to have to kind of say my goodbyes."

She understood the appointment would be in about eight weeks’ time but fortunately she and her husband Chris had health insurance.

A friend persuaded her to go to private oncologists rather than wait and Mrs Stratford was seen within a week.

It was hard to know what difference faster treatment made to the success, Mrs Stratford said.

"Mine’s like a really aggressive one so delays can impact your outcomes."

She had 18 weeks of chemotherapy, as well as the targeted therapies Herceptin and Perjeta.

She has seen her children finish secondary school and runs a consulting agency.

"I’m a little bit broken, but I’m still leading a good and happy life."

Originally from the United Kingdom, she moved to New Zealand about 21 years ago.

About the time she was diagnosed with cancer, the family was planning a trip to the UK but had to cancel it.

"I thought I was never going to get to see [my English family] again."

However, the treatment worked so well the family was able to make the trip.

A new report published by Breast Cancer Foundation NZ to mark World Cancer Day last week exposed serious gaps in care for New Zealanders diagnosed with incurable advanced breast cancer.

It found delays in diagnosis were putting people at risk of shorter survival, fewer treatment options and poorer quality of life.

More than 350 people are diagnosed with ABC in New Zealand every year.

Also known as metastatic, stage 4 or secondary breast cancer, ABC is where breast cancer has spread to other parts of the body such as the liver, lungs or brain.

Most ABC cases happen when early breast cancer comes back.

Even after initial treatment, some cancer cells can stay hidden and later spread, which is why follow-ups are important.

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ’s head of research & strategic programmes Mehdi Shahbazpour said ABC did not have to be an immediately terminal diagnosis.

"While it can’t usually be cured, earlier diagnosis, timely access to care, and treatment breakthroughs mean more people could live for years with ABC as a manageable, chronic condition."

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ is urging health decision-makers to introduce a nationally consistent detection pathway for ABC and to move to personalised, risk-based follow-up care after early breast cancer treatment.

