Dermody largely happy with mooted law changes

Highlanders coach Clarke Dermody. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Highlanders coach Clarke Dermody is pleased to see plans to make elite rugby a more entertaining product but he is not on board with one potentially seismic change.

World Rugby yesterday unveiled plans to bring sweeping changes to the sport in a bid to make it more spectator-friendly.

Among the ideas to be trialled are things like the 20-minute red card and the onside law related to "kick tennis" that have already been introduced or trialled in the southern hemisphere.

World Rugby is also considering shot clocks for scrums and lineouts, allowing marks inside the 22m from restarts, giving teams just five seconds to use the ball from a ruck or breakdown, and bringing in a law to make the ball be played after a maul has been stopped once rather than the current twice.

Intriguingly, the governing body has also floated a study into the number and timing of replacements.

That has been a hot topic for many in recent years, some feeling top-level rugby would be better if more players were forced to play 80 minutes, creating gaps later in games when legs get tired.

The use of replacements became a particular focus when the Springboks started running their "bomb squad" — seven fresh forwards — on to the field at once.

Dermody, however, does not see any reason to reduce the number of replacements nor how they can be used.

"If they get everything in place to speed the game up and make it more entertaining, I think the game will be fast enough," he said yesterday.

"When we get our game right, the players are tired, and we need all the subs we can get.

"If we get the first part of it right, I don’t think there’s a need for that."

Dermody suspected Super Rugby coaches and players would all be at peace with plans to make rugby faster.

"I think Super Rugby has sort of been leading the way for the last few years.

"Every year, we sit down as coaches and players and review the season and try to think about ways to make the game more entertaining.

"A lot of the stuff that is already in place in Super Rugby looks like it will be used for a global trial.

"We try to play the game fast anyway."

The Highlanders coach has been pleased with the switch to the onside law around kicking, as it encourages more counter-attacking rugby.

He does not feel further tinkering is needed to reduce the amount of kicking in top-level rugby.

"It’s a huge part of the game.

"The Chiefs kick the most and the longest of any team in the competition, and I’d challenge anyone to say they’re boring."

Dermody said being forced to use the ball after a maul had been stopped just once was "an interesting concept" but he was unsure there needed to be change to the existing law.

"It would have helped us at the weekend against the Brumbies, but I guess it depends who you ask.

"It’s also a big part of the game. I don’t think we want to be tinkering too much."