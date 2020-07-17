Highlanders dynamo Dillon Hunt

Dillon Hunt (25) is playing as well as ever on the openside flank. Photo: Getty Images

At the start of the season, things did not look overly rosy for Dillon Hunt.

An openside flanker, he was in a contest to start in the Highlanders No 7 jersey with James Lentjes. But Lentjes was the skipper so Hunt was never going to win that contest.

Never mind, perhaps a move to blindside flanker.

Sorry, prospects not looking too good there with All Black Shannon Frizell keen to slot into the position.

But the cards have fallen Hunt's way and he is standing out in what is becoming a well-performed Highlanders loose trio.

Hunt did not give up when the odds were stacked against him and though it has taken a while - a three-month suspension of the competition does that - he is back to top form.

Hunt (25) is playing as well as ever on the openside flank, as well as he did in 2017 when his performances for the Highlanders and Otago eventually won him an All Black jersey for the end-of-year tour.

Hunt is the leading tackler in the competition and by some distance.

He had notched up 60 successful tackles in just four games - not a bad tally - and he has barely missed one.

The next best, his colleague Frizell and Blues loose forward Dalton Papalii, have tallied 48 tackles each.

Hut has also nabbed five clean turnovers in those four games, which, along with Highlanders halfback Aaron Smith and Chiefs loose forward Lachlan Boshier, is the top for any player in the competition.

Hunt has been working hard for his side and getting around the park. He left the field last weekend with a scratched eye and a blow to the head but has recovered and is expected to front for the game against the Chiefs on Sunday.

Not bad going for a guy who at his first year at university played for the club's second colts team after arriving late for the first semester.

Better late than never, perhaps.

