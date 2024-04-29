Highlanders release throwback heritage jersey

Highlanders (from left) Jake Te Hiwi, Sam Gilbert and Ethan de Groot model their heritage jerseys. PHOTO: HIGHLANDERS

Hopefully this jersey will inspire the Highlanders to play some sizzling rugby in the next two weeks.

They were not at their best in a 7-6 win over the Force on Saturday night but they will be wearing some slick new threads when they play Moana Pasifika in Tonga this weekend and the Crusaders in Dunedin a week later.

The Highlanders have today released their heritage jersey.

It is inspired by the 1997-99 era in which the Highlanders bounced back from the wooden spoon to be semifinalists in 1998 and finalists in 1999.

The era featured the arrival of beloved coach Tony Gilbert and featured stars like Jeff Wilson, Taine Randell, Anton Oliver and Tony Brown.

The retro design features the iconic tartan pattern over the shoulder.

Fans can buy their own heritage jerseys when they go on sale online at 10am tomorrow then reach retail stores on Wednesday.