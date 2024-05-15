OBHS storms back to win First XV thriller

Otago Boys' High School completed a stirring comeback to beat Southland Boys' High School 33-24 in the traditional First XV clash at Littlebourne this afternoon.

Southland Boys' set the early pace in the game, which doubled as a Southern Schools Rugby Championship fixture, and led 17-0 at halftime.

The visitors then scored the opening try of the first half to sail to a 24-0 lead.

Otago Boys' High School fullback Mack Wrigley is wrapped up in a tackle by his Southland Boys High School opposite number Jimmy Taylor at Littlebourne this afternoon. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

But while Southland Boys' seemed to tire - completely understandable as they only returned from their tour to Japan for the Sanix youth championship on Sunday - Otago Boys' lifted.

Winger Manaia Lesa and second five Tevita Latu were the stars as Otago Boys' scored 33 unanswered points in 30 minutes to claim victory against the defending national champions.

No 8 Thomas Spain had a big game for Southland Boys'.

Full report in tomorrow's Otago Daily Times.