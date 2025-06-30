Moana Pasifika owners deny public funding has gone into team

Moana Pasifika form a huddle after their match against the Hurricanes in Wellington in the last round of Super Rugby Pacific. Photo: Getty Images

The owners of Moana Pasifika deny any public funding has gone into the Super Rugby side and is welcoming scrutiny of its funding processes.

Te Puni Kōkiri (TPK) has launched an independent review into allegations of inappropriate use of public funding allocated for Whānau Ora commissioning services.

The independent review relates to allegations of funding misuse by two agencies, Te Pou Matakana Limited - otherwise known as the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency - and Pasifika Futures Limited, and would focus on whether the agencies met their contractual obligations when using the public money.

The review followed Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka seeking urgent advice on "electioneering concerns" relating to an advertisement encouraging Māori to sign-up to the Māori electoral roll paid for by Te Pou Matakana Limited released this week, and suggestions Moana Pasifika had also received Whānau Ora funds.

Pasifika Medical Association Group (PMA) - which bought the franchise last year - is set to lose contracts with Whānau Ora through its entity Pasifika Futures.

Dr Kiki Maoate, chair of the PMA, said in a statement "we strongly reject any claim that public funds have been used in an inappropriate manner".

When PMA took ownership of Moana Pasifika in July last year Maoate said the Moana Pasifika Charitable Trust was established to hold both the professional rugby team and the Moana Pasifika Community Sports Programme.

"Moana Pasifika has always been more than a rugby team. From the outset, it was established as a movement - a platform for social good and long-term transformation for Pacific people," he said in a statement.

"Any public or Whānau Ora funding has been directed solely to the Moana Pasifika Community Sports Programme. No public funding has been used to support the professional rugby team."

He added "the professional rugby team operates independently of public funding. The team is funded through commercial rugby revenue streams".

He said that funding came from the likes of New Zealand Rugby, World Rugby, SKY TV broadcast revenue and PMA revenue.

"PMA generates its own income and is not reliant solely on government funding. It has built significant equity over 28 years, including savings and a property portfolio. This financial strength has enabled it to support the franchise without drawing on public money," Maoate said.

Maoate said since becoming part of PMA Moana Pasifika has increased its focus on community impact evolving from a professional sports team into a wider platform for sport, connection and social purpose.

"We welcome scrutiny - but it must be informed, balanced and grounded in fact. We stand by the integrity of our decisions, the strength of our governance and the value of our work across Aotearoa."