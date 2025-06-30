Draw after dramatic ending

Waitaki Boys’ players celebrate after retaining the Leo O’Malley Trophy with a 19-19 draw in the Blood Match on Saturday. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

Complete and utter pandemonium.

That is the only way to describe the frantic and, for a moment, confusing ending to Saturday’s Blood Match between Waitaki Boys’ and St Kevin’s.

St Kevin’s led 19-12 with time up on the clock, but Waitaki Boys’ had a lineout 5m from the line.

Their driving maul fell short and two more pick and go attempts also fell short before replacement prop Andrew Kaufana scored.

It was then over to 17-year-old Hau’ofa Latu to line up the conversion from out wide.

As he slotted it between the uprights to end the match with the scores tied, cheers erupted from the Waitaki Boys’ sideline.

Waitaki held the Leo O’Malley Trophy, so a draw meant they retained the treasured "peanut".

There was some confusion as the Southern Schools Rugby Championship determines the winner of a one-off game through a series of tiebreakers including who scored the first try, which was St Kevin’s.

However, it was soon clarified that Waitaki Boys’ did in fact retain the trophy as this was a game held outside that competition.

It was the first time the Blood Match had ended in a draw since 2006.

Latu said while he was nervous taking the final conversion, he was confident when lining up the kick.

"All I can hear is the SKC crowd just going at me.

"All I thought was just, do what I do."

It was a frantic end to the annual clash with both sides scoring a pair of tries late.

St Kevin’s led 7-0 at halftime but Waitaki Boys’ equalised after the break.

Waitaki Boys’ took the lead after a well-worked move off a lineout put Latu in space down the right touchline.

He stabbed a chip kick ahead and the lightning-fast Jack Nicol beat everyone to it to score.

Not letting the game slip away, St Kevin’s hit back.

They got the ball out wide to fullback Kobe Narruhn, who drew in his defender and gave it to Louie Hose on his outside.

The winger then gave it back to Narruhn on the inside to run away and score.

St Kevin’s had another just a few minutes later when a midfield bomb took an awkward bounce.

Narruhn was able to grab it and pass to Kenton Tokai, who sprinted away to score in the corner, setting up the grandstand finish.

• St Kevin’s showed immense courage to back up 24 hours later for a Southern Schools Rugby Championship game.

They were beaten 43-5 by Otago Boys’ 1sts yesterday.

Just three other games were played at the weekend thanks to the shocking weather.

John McGlashan 2nds pipped Southland Boys’ 2nds 18-15, King’s 2nds beat Maruawai/Menzies 10-0, and second five Wiandro Wiese scored three tries to lead Dunstan to a 62-0 win over Otago Boys’ 2nds.

Blood Match

The scores

Waitaki Boys’ 19

Hau’ofa Latu, Jack Nicol, Andrew Kaufana tries; Hau’ofa Latu 2 con

St Kevin’s 19

Orlando Narruhn, Kobe Narruhn, Kenton Tokai tries: Lachy Neal 2 con

Halftime: St Kevin’s 7-0.