Two All Blacks ruled out of Argentina test

Patrick Tuipulotu speaks to All Blacks coach Scott Robertson during the test between Argentina and New Zealand. Photo: Getty Images

Patrick Tuipulotu's involvement in the rest of the All Black season is officially on hold.

Coach Scott Robertson confirmed today that the head injury he suffered in Sunday morning's 41-24 win over Argentina in Córdoba is serious, with the 56-test lock having to be admitted to a local hospital as a precaution after the game.

"Patty is unfortunate, he's had a tough run (with injuries). His value on and off the field is a great presence, he makes great decisions, his lineout calling is invaluable," said Robertson from Buenos Aires, where the second test will be played this Sunday NZT.

"We've got options, we've got Josh Lord here, Samipeni (Finau) can play six and cover lock. We've got the depth."

Robertson also confirmed that midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown will also be unavailable for selection due to a head injury of his own, however should be available for the All Blacks' big clash with the Springboks at Eden Park on 6 September.

Quinn Tupaea and Timoci Tavatavanawai stand as the replacements for Lienert-Brown this weekend, with both having strong cases for selection.

In better medical news, Robertson all but confirmed that prop Tamaiti Williams and loose forward Wallace Sititi will play this weekend, after being managed back from injuries.

"The load on Tamaiti and the running metres for Wallace have been really critical, obviously they've got managed minutes and aren't going to go 80. I mean they could, but that's not optimal when they first come back. But they're fit and healthy."

While it's no surprise at all that the pair will rejoin the team, given that it was heavily telegraphed last week, Tuipulotu's absence and Sititi's availability makes for an interesting bench situation in the second test.

The impact of Tuipulotu, along with Samisoni Taukei'aho late in the game, was pivotal to the All Blacks killing off a resurgent Pumas effort.

For Robertson, it's certainly a big step in the right direction after the second half scoring issues the All Blacks had last year.

"There's lots of different ways to get that mindset around finishing. Rugby's going to swing, the opposition will have the ball for long periods of time, so how can you counter that? It's a good feeling that we can start finishing what we have created," he said.

"It's clear what we learned last year around finishing. Experience is a key part of that…. we've got depth in our positions."

Pumas v All Blacks

Kick-off: 9:10am Sunday 24 August NZT

Estadio Vélez Sarsfield, Buenos Aires