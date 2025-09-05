Otago fire in second half to down Northland

Otago loose forward Will Stodart reaches out to score despite the efforts of Northland prop Chris Apoua (right) and first five Rivez Reihana. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

It was not flash. It was not fancy. But it added up to five competition points for Otago.

They pulled away in the second half to beat Northland 29-10 at Forsyth Barr Stadium tonight.

A crowd of 2078 witnessed an arm wrestle in the first 40 minutes.

Otago built a lot of pressure but struggled to unlock Northland’s defence.

But they caught a spark after the resumption.

The usual suspect featured strongly. Dylan Pledger’s urgency around the ruck has transformed Otago’s attack.

Lucas Casey stepped on the gas to score an important try.

No 8 Christian Lio-Willie threw himself into the defensive line. Winger Jae Broomfield had his best game in an Otago jersey, and Will Stodart was solid once more.

The win has helped them inch closer to cementing a playoff spot.

The home team strung together a series of phases early and eventually booted a penalty kick into touch to set up a lineout move for Henry Bell.

The busy hooker was bundled into touch and the Taniwha emerged unscathed.

Fullback Sam Gilbert earned respect from his pack when he drove over a ruck to win a turnover. But he did not have the legs to run down Northland No 8 Terrell Peita, who intercepted a pass from Bell and ran the best part of 80m to score.

Moments later, right winger Nathan Salmon sliced through the line but was brought down by a desperate ankle tap by Josh Timu. The Northland speedster had a good look at the line too.

Otago swung back on to attack and had several dips at the line.

Timu went awfully close. Lio-Willie took a quick tap and got over, but could not get it down.

Jona Nareki chipped and regathered as Otago threatened again. All the pressure paid off when Stodart barged through a tackle and reached out to score on the half-hour mark.

The final couple of minutes of the half were frantic but barren.

The teams went into the shed 7-7.

Northland were reduced to 14 men early in the second half and Otago captalised immediately.

Broomfield finished off a nice set-piece move in the corner. Pledger’s darting run helped create the overlap for the winger.

Jake Te Hiwi made a strong carry as well.

Northland flanker Rob Rush could only watch from the naughty step.

Then boom. Otago fumbled a lineout, but Casey scooped up the loose ball, threw a dummy and sprinted through the middle of the lineout on a 20m collision course with the left post.

Thankfully, they are padded. And thankfully, he got the ball down.

Otago had got into their stride now. The tempo lifted several notches and Northland reached for the handrail to hold on.

Replacement halfback Nathan Hastie scored in the corner thanks to a good dose of good luck and an equal measure of endeavour.

That clinched the bonus point win. Job done.