Selecting the best of the best since the start of the journey

One of the Otago Daily Times’ greatest Otago Spirit XV, Julia Gorinski. PHOTO: CASWELL IMAGES

15. Fullback

Sheree Hume

2009-present

Well, she had to be in this team somewhere. Hume has the most caps in the Spirit era and remains one of the first names picked on the team sheet. She is now a regular first five, and has also started on the wing, but much of her best rugby was played at fullback. Does a bit of everything and does it very well.

14. Right wing

Carla Hohepa

2006-09

A very easy selection. Hohepa was greased lightning, and scored 25 tries in 21 provincial games. Ironically, she had come to Dunedin to play netball, but rugby took over after friends at Alhambra-Union convinced her to have a crack. She made her Black Ferns debut just a year after her Spirit debut, scoring five tries in two tests against Australia. Later became a sevens star and married fellow Otago winger Karne Hesketh.

13. Centre

Claire Richardson

Shannon Willoughby (left) and Claire Richardson. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

A class act who was comfortable on the wing or at fullback but played her best rugby at centre. Richardson was a star in an immensely powerful Otago University club team that won four banners. Strong in the tackle, sound on defence, she could also kick goals. Richardson remains the leading scorer (221 points) in Spirit history. Won the World Cup with the Black Ferns in 2006.

12. Second five

Kilisitina Moata’ane

2014-21

Absolutely unstoppable on her day. Moata’ane, who debuted at 16, scored 26 tries in 45 games for the Spirit, including five in one game against Tasman in 2017, and four against North Harbour in 2019. She was twice selected for the Black Ferns before being ruled out with injury, but finally got to play her one and only test against Australia in 2019. Also represented Tonga in rugby league, and was a foundation player for Matatu.

11. Left wing

Cathy Charles

2000-03

Better known these days as a coach and stalwart volunteer at the Alhambra-Union club. But Charles was also a heck of a player. She could play fullback but her best games for the Spirit were on the wing, where she was all heart and determination and had a knack for squeezing through the gaps.

10. First five

Kelly Brazier

2005-09, 2012

Another who simply had to be in our starting XV somehow. Brazier was a halfback when she started, she played a bit at centre, and she was named at second five in World Rugby’s team of the decade, but she also did just fine at first five. Well, better than fine. She was simply a great all-round rugby player without a single weakness in her game. Became a multiple world champion with the Black Ferns and the sevens, and is still running around.

9. Halfback

Maia Joseph

2020-present

Still just 23, so there should be plenty of great years ahead of her. But we have already seen enough of Joseph to be satisfied she belongs in this team. Joseph has speed and skill and vision, and will never take a step backwards.

8. No 8

Shannon Willoughby

2000-04, 2006

Another student who moved to Dunedin and became part of an Otago University team that was ruthlessly dominant. Willoughby was equal parts old school and modern innovator who had all the skills but could also be simply physically devastating. Captained the Spirit in 2004 and made her Black Ferns debut in 2005. Retired to become a flight instructor. Had a stroke at the age of 32 but was later able to return to the air.

7. Openside flanker

Jacinta Nielsen

2000-02

One of the early stars of Otago women’s rugby and was still going strong for the first three years of the Spirit era. Nielsen was a classic tearaway, a dynamite ball-tracker with a gregarious personality to boot. The Alhambra-Union stalwart helped mentor the next generation and later became a coach. Played seven tests for the Black Ferns. And, according to her profile on allblacks.com, she worked as a bouncer at former student pubs the Bowler and Gardies.

6. Blindside flanker

Zoe Whatarau

2014-18, 2020,

2022-present

Had to be patient in the early years and spent a lot of time on the bench before becoming a Spirit regular. Had a full season at halfback but has since been an ever-present on the flank. Whatarau, now Frood, is never the biggest forward on the park but she has plenty of heart and aggression to make up for that. She also became the first female president of the Alhambra-Union club.

5. Lock

Julia Gorinski

2014-24

As respected a rugby player as you will find, and likely the captain of this mythical XV. Gorinski was a pure grafter and someone who never shirked the hard work. Played 65 games for the Spirit and over 100 for the University club, and was a member of the inaugural Matatu squad.

4. Lock

Michaela Smith

2009-11, 2013-14

Finding a second lock was the trickiest challenge with this XV, as it has been a position of relatively high turnover for the Spirit. Smith deserves her spot, though. She was a sound option in the set piece and a rugged defender. Committed, too — after moving to Alexandra for work, she commuted to Dunedin twice weekly for training.

3. Prop

Margaret McKenzie

2000-06

The can only be one Bro. McKenzie was one of the early faces of the Otago women’s rugby movement, and she remains a beloved figure. Tough as nails, wholly committed to the jersey, and a heck of a good laugh — she was a dream team-mate.

2. Hooker

Beth Mallard

2000-02, 2005-2011

She was the "daughter of" — politician Trevor Mallard — when she arrived in Dunedin, but it was not long before she carved out her own identity. Mallard was a classic hooker with a relentless work ethic and real skill in the set piece. Played 50 games for the Spirit and captained them for two seasons. Played eight tests and won the World Cup with the Black Ferns in 2006.

1. Prop

Eilis Doyle

Eilis Doyle. PHOTO: CASWELL IMAGES

Completing our XV, and a front row that could take on anyone, is this modern-era rock. Doyle reached 50 games last season and has been a model of consistency. Joined Matatu in 2023, played for the Black Ferns XV, and also had a stint in Australia with the Force.

Reserves.—

Tegan Hollows, Kathleen Wilton, Kamila Wihongi, Georgia Mason, Angie Sisifa, Victoria Subritzky-Nafatali, Greer Muir, Hannah Myers.

Note: Years refer to seasons in the Spirit era. Some of these players also played for Otago before 2000.

■ What do you think of our best Spirit XV? Did we miss anyone out? Email your thoughts to sport@odt.co.nz.