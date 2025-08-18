Tuipulotu in doubt after head knock

All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu ices his head after the team's game against Argentina in Cordoba on Sunday. Photo: Getty Images

All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu is in doubt for the second test against Argentina, after suffering a head injury in their 41-24 win over the Pumas in Córdoba.

The Blues captain required a head injury assessment and was subsequently taken to hospital for further treatment.

"Patty is potentially unlikely for this week," All Blacks assistant coach Jason Ryan confirmed this morning from Buenos Aires.

"[He] went off to hospital and had a couple of check-ups as well, which we are monitoring over the next 24 hours.''

Tuipulotu had entered the game at a pivotal stage in the 56th minute, replacing captain Scott Barrett in the midst of a fightback by the home side that yielded two converted tries. His presence was keenly felt on the park, as the 56-test veteran played a key role in stealing Argentine lineout ball and organising defence.

While he will be missed, Tuipulotu's absence this weekend would open up some interesting possibilities for the All Black coaching staff. Tupou Vaa'i and Samipeni Finau finished the game in the second row after Barrett and Fabian Holland were subbed, with Ryan confirming that both starters were taken off due to workload management.

The All Black depth chart would suggest that Vaa'i would likely start at lock this weekend, with Finau starting on the blindside. Josh Lord stands as the next lock cover to come off the bench, with Simon Parker ready to cover the loose forwards.

In other injury news, Ryan said that Anton Lienert-Brown underwent a head injury assessment as well for his collision with Santiago Chocobares that resulted in the All Black midfielder being yellow carded.

On the whole, Ryan said the All Black staff were "absolutely rapt" with the performance in Córdoba, which saw them shoot out to a 31-10 halftime lead and then finish the game with two late tries.

"To get five points against a tough Argentinean side over here, I'm sure the boys will get a lot of confidence out of that," he said.

"There's always areas to work on, as there is any Monday. What we're seeing is momentum shifts, they're always there. You're always going to have momentum at some stage and then you're going to lose it. I think we saw that after halftime, we lost momentum through accuracy and a few decision-making moments that put us under pressure.'

However, Ryan was most proud of the way the All Blacks closed the game out against a Pumas team that famously won the corresponding fixture last year.

"Overall, we're made some good shifts in a few areas and we finished well…the finish of the first half and the finish of the game, we were on top."