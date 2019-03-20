Highlanders to visit mosque tomorrow

A collection of flowers and messages outside the Al Huda Mosque in Clyde St, North Dunedin. Photo: Shawn McAvinue

The Highlanders are set to show their support for the Muslim community before leaving for Auckland.

The team will be unable to attend the city-wide vigil tomorrow night, as it flies out during the day for its match against the Blues on Friday night.

It will instead head to Dunedin's Al Huda mosque to show its support.

''We're going to head along to the mosque and show our continued support of the Muslim community and also the community of Dunedin,'' coach Aaron Mauger said.

The Highlanders' game against the Crusaders on Saturday was cancelled in wake of the shootings last Friday.

Since then the side had been looking to show its support within the community.

''We've just focused on things that we can control here, that's first and foremost in the community, showing our support.''