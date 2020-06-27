Saturday, 27 June 2020

Live updates: Highlanders v Blues

    1. Sport
    2. Rugby
    3. Highlanders

    Join us from 7.05pm on Saturday for live updates of the Highlanders match against the Blues at Eden Park.

    As always, your comments are most welcome.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter

    explore-dunedin2.jpg