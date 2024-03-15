Millar thrilled to get start

Cameron Millar has Highlanders team-mate Jermaine Ainsley in support as he charges at the Moana Pasifika defence during the preseason game in Queenstown last month. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The boy from Gore has a smile on his face again.

Now he just needs to keep it there — and get a consistent run of rugby under his belt.

Cameron Millar has had to be a patient young fellow in recent times as persistent injury issues have severely curtailed his time on the field for both the Highlanders and Otago.

That patience has been rewarded with a start at first five — just his second in Super Rugby — for the Highlanders against the Brumbies at Forsyth Barr Stadium tomorrow afternoon, and the highly rated 21-year-old playmaker cannot wait.

"I’m pretty stoked to get back out there. It’s been a while," Millar said yesterday.

"Obviously I had a few injuries last year that sort of put an end to things, so I’m really looking forward to getting back under the roof.

"I eased my way into things in the preseason because I was still hurt but since then I’ve been full noise and everything’s been going well.

"I’m stoked to get another crack."

Millar was left behind to get some time on the field for the Bravehearts when the Highlanders went on the first of their two Australian road trips.

Watching his team-mates guts out a win over the Waratahs in Sydney was pleasing enough, and learning he would then direct the backline against the Brumbies was icing on the cake.

It means Rhys Patchell takes a seat after performing with distinction through the first three rounds, and Millar has relished getting to spend time with the experienced Welsh first five, a flame-haired kaumatua to him and fellow youngster Ajay Faleafaga.

"Rhys has been awesome. He’s just been helping out me and Ajay.

"In terms of preparation, he’s probably the best I’ve seen. He nails his week with all his kicking, defence, high balls — everything.

"I’m sort of just following his lead and trying to work on parts of my game."

Faleafaga might have been seen as a clear third-string No10 by some before the season but the Otago youngster has looked very sharp in his cameos off the bench.

Millar enjoys the competition and the friendship, and has been delighted to see Faleafaga step up.

He will not always know what star halfback Folau Fakatava is going to do next but he knows the former All Black will be an immense help tomorrow.

"Folau and I will be driving the game, I guess, so it will just be about having good communication with him and still allowing him to be himself."

Meanwhile, Highlanders captain Billy Harmon has very firmly moved on from the disciplinary issue that led to him being demoted to the bench last week.

It was minor — turning up to a team meeting late — but still not a great look for the leader of the team.

Harmon was eager to focus more on the challenge of the Brumbies and less on the incident during the week in Sydney.

"The boys just got on and did their job, like we expect them to do," Harmon said.

High standards had been set because the Highlanders wanted to be at the top of the competition.

"And if you’re not there, you’ll know about it."

Two wins from three, the Highlanders’ best start in five years, has the captain feeling good about events on the field and reflecting on the impact made by so many new young players in the squad.

"They’re just keen to be at their best and do everything for the team, so that’s brought new energy to the team.

"We talk about standards, and they’re huge this year. There have been some awesome changes and we’re looking to keep going."

Harmon backs Millar to lead the team just fine.

"We back Cam 100%. Everyone knows the talent that he has. This is his chance and I’m confident he will do an unreal job for us."

