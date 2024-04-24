Highlanders coach bringing out the big guns

Halfback Folau Fakatava will be back to marshal the troops. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

The Highlanders have beefed up and gone for experience as they seek to avoid a sixth straight loss this weekend.

Clarke Dermody has again made numerous changes to the starting XV - eight this week, after 10 last week - but it seems less about radical action and more about leaning on the big guns to arrest the slump.

The notable exception in the team to play the Force on Saturday night in Dunedin is at second five, where youngster Jake Te Hiwi makes just a second Super Rugby start in place of rested vice-captain Sam Gilbert.

‘‘Sam has played a lot of minutes in the midfield, which is his first full year doing it,’’ Dermody said today.

‘‘His form probably hasn’t been where it was at the start of the season, and that’s maybe an element of that - playing a long time. It gives Jake an opportunity.

"He’s been playing good rugby for Green Island, he’s a different dynamic, more of a power athlete, so I know he is hugely excited.’’

Seasoned inside backs Folau Fakatava and Rhys Patchell return and will be asked to take command of the Highlanders in the coming weeks.

Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens is also in at fullback, and Connor Garden-Bachop moves to the left wing in place of Jona Nareki.

Connor Garden-Bachop moves to the left wing. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Henry Bell replaces Ricky Jackson at hooker, and there is a double change at lock with Fabian Holland returning from HIA protocols and Crusaders recruit Mitch Dunshea finally fit to make a Highlanders debut.

Dunshea was ‘‘hugely excited’’ to be on the field, Dermody said.

‘‘Mitch has obviously been knocking on the door of the All Blacks for a few years but then had a run of injuries.

‘‘He’s back from injury now, he’s had a couple of club games and he’s excited to get going. He’s been around the Whitelocks and Barretts, so he’s been learning from those guys. He’s just tough. And he’s a hard worker.’’

The Highlanders look stronger on the bench with fellow lock Will Tucker also ready for his first appearance of the season, while senior forwards Hugh Renton and Jermaine Ainsley both return from injury.

Crusaders recruit Mitch Dunshea gets his first start. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Losing star No 8 Renton to a serious ankle injury earlier in the season proved to be a significant blow for the Highlanders.

‘‘He adds experience and a bit of steel to our pack. He adds that element of physicality, and he’s been in the team for a while now and knows how to operate at this level, so yeah, we have missed him.’’

The whole Highlanders squad were gathering for the dawn service in Dunedin tomorrow.

Dermody, whose maternal grandfather served in Japan at the end of World War 2, said Anzac Day was a chance for his young men to reflect on who they were and where they were going.

‘‘It’s staring you right in the face as a team. We’ve talked about the mateship of those young men, and what allowed them to do what they did, and try to draw on a bit of that for our boys.

‘‘We’re not going to war. We’re playing rugby. But we’re still a team and we still do it for each other."

Highlanders team to play Force

Forsyth Barr Stadium

Saturday, April 27 at 7.05pm

Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Tanielu Tele’a, Jake Te Hiwi, Connor Garden-Bachop, Rhys Patchell, Folau Fakatava, Billy Harmon (captain), Sean Withy, Oliver Haig, Fabian Holland, Mitch Dunshea, Saula Ma’u, Henry Bell, Ethan de Groot.

Reserves: Jack Taylor, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Jermaine Ainsley, Will Tucker, Hugh Renton, James Arscott, Cameron Millar, Martin Bogado.