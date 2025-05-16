Towering star has feet on the ground

Highlanders lock Fabian Holland models the team’s alternate jersey inspired by Marvel’s Hulk character. PHOTO: HIGHLANDERS

Fabian Holland is too unselfish to talk for too long about himself.

And he is too smart to start talking about his All Blacks plans before he has even worn the black jersey.

Holland has been one of the shining lights in an underwhelming Highlanders season that will effectively be over if they lose to the Hurricanes in Wellington tonight.

The giant Dutchman — and when you stand next to him, you get the inescapable feeling he has added a centimetre or two to a frame listed at 2.04m and 124kg — has played all 11 games, maintained a remarkably high workrate and generally done everything possible to get his team winning.

"I’ve just tried to do my job for the team," Holland said as he downplayed his efforts.

"The coaches have given me a licence to just go out there and be myself and play my game.

"I just try to do whatever I can to help the team out."

Highlanders coach Jamie Joseph raised more than one eyebrow when he named a squad for the 2025 season that included just two specialist locks.

Holland and fellow beanpole Mitch Dunshea have, blessedly, been remarkably durable this season.

Holland has started 10 games and made one appearance off the bench, and his 738 minutes are second in the squad only to indefatigable co-captain Timoci Tavatavanawai’s 870.

"The body has been really good. Ethan de Groot’s got a sauna, so we’ve been using that quite a bit.

"A lot of time goes into it. It’s kind of like figuring out what works for you.

"I spend quite a bit of time on what works for my body. I do quite a bit of stretching, Pilates, ice baths, make sure my sleep is really good. I work a lot with the nutritionist.

‘It seems like it’s been working for me."

Holland’s work ethic is highlighted by his tackle count this season.

He has made 165 tackles, 32 more than his closest Highlanders compadre and good for fourth in all of Super Rugby.

As All Blacks coach Scott Robertson prepares to name his squad in a few weeks, most armchair selectors will have Holland in the mix, especially as he played for the All Blacks XV last year and trained with the top squad.

A test debut would complete the fairytale of the kid who moved from the Netherlands to New Zealand to pursue his rugby dream, but Holland is sticking to the script of worrying only about the Highlanders for now.

"I guess you’re always dreaming of that moment.

"For now, I’m just concentrating on the next three weeks and trying to get ourselves a playoff spot.

"We’re very aware it could be our last three weeks, but it’s not over until the fat lady sings."

Holland enjoyed some time in Central Otago to hang out with friends during the bye week.

It was a chance to clear the head and prepare for three tough weeks that could still leave Highlanders fans feeling optimistic.

"I guess we were a wee bit frustrated after that Moana game, so it was kind of good to get away from the game for a wee bit and have a rethink and refresh.

"It came at the right time, and we’re ready for the next three weeks, and hopefully we can get ourselves a spot in the playoffs.

"We’re a really tight group. It’s been frustrating that results haven’t been going our way but this is such a tight group, and we believe every week, when we step out on the park, we have a chance to win.

"We have a chance to inspire the people down south, and that’s what we want to do."

The Hurricanes have won eight straight games against the Highlanders.

While the clash earlier this season was close, the Canes winning 20-18, the form of the respective sides has since gone in different directions.

