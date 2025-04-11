How are the Highlanders going?

Highlanders winger Caleb Tangitau has been fabulous in his first year in Dunedin. PHOTOS: GETTY IMAGES

GLASS HALF FULL

1. No lack of guts

Look at those margins, in both the wins and the losses. Nothing in double figures. There are negative implications to losing lots of close games, obviously, but the overall impression has to be positive. The Highlanders can genuinely compete with any team in Super Rugby. They could realistically be sitting pretty with, say, a 5-2 record.

2. Quite stylish

Consistency has been an issue, yes. But when the Highlanders put it all together ... wow. They have played some really wonderful rugby in patches this season, and scored some sizzling tries. A better rugby brain than mine can explain how a team with the most metres gained in the competition — some 300m more than the next best team — can be down at ninth place. This might be the Highlanders backline with the most exciting potential in over a decade.

3. Players improving

You judge a coach by their results. No argument there. But for the judgement of pure coaching, you need to look at how existing and new players are performing. And there are several in this Highlanders team — more backs than forwards, to be fair — who are comfortably exceeding expectations. While it is grating to hear people banging on about All Blacks selection during every week of Super Rugby, there is no doubt several Highlanders will have caught Scott Robertson’s eye.

GLASS HALF EMPTY

1. No clutch

The Highlanders have had several chances to close out tight games and they have mostly come up short. They coughed up a last-minute winning try against the Waratahs, made strange decisions at the end of the game against the Hurricanes, dominated the Reds for 50 minutes before falling apart, led the Brumbies with eight minutes to play, and led the Force 20-7 after 28 minutes but failed to score another point. Inexperience and ill-discipline have been highlighted as issues, and only one of those can be controlled.

Nathan Hastie has shone at halfback for the Highlanders.

Four games against Australian teams, four losses. Ouch. They have all got stronger thanks to picking up players from the collapsed Rebels, but that only counts for so much. The Highlanders have a terrible recent record against the other New Zealand teams, so they simply need to be beating their transtasman rivals.

3. Execution

Lots of lamenting over this word. There have been too many errors, too many poor decisions and too many turnovers. Not to mention the issues with discipline, and the concern over the scrum in a couple of games. Again, the Highlanders are playing some good rugby at a nice pace, but are letting themselves down with the basics.

FOUR OF THE BEST

1. Nathan Hastie

Everyone assumed he was going to be the third-choice halfback. Cue sound of embarrassing buzzer for a wrong answer. Hastie has been electric with his instinctive running game. He is finally delivering on that promise after some injury issues.

2. Caleb Tangitau

The latest ex-Blue to seek more opportunities in Dunedin — and the Highlanders will try to sign him up for life. Tangitau has arguably been the best winger in Super Rugby this season.

3. Timoci Tavatavanawai

The new co-captain has embraced the challenge of moving from the wing to second five, initially to cover for injuries, but is now locked in as a midfielder because he has been so good. His running and his ability to turn the ball over make him an immense asset.

4. Fabian Holland

Fabian Holland continues to enhance his reputation at lock.

JURY IS OUT

Still looks every inch an All Black in waiting. Dominant in the lineout and relentless around the field.

1. Ethan de Groot

A stop-start year for the Highlanders’ only All Black. Needs a big second half of the season.

2. Hugh Renton

Frustratingly limited to a couple of games but back in action this weekend, and the Highlanders need him at his best.

3. Taine Robinson

Surprisingly selected ahead of incumbent Cameron Millar in the early rounds. Showed some promise, but struggled on the Australian tour.

THE BIG QUESTIONS

1. How many games do the Highlanders win from here?

2. What happened with their scrum and their relationship with the Australian referees?

3. Are some of these players in the squad already playing for their futures?

4. Seriously, how does a team lead a competition by so much in metres gained and be ninth out of 11 teams?

