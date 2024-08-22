'It wasn't working': Leon MacDonald quits All Blacks

All Blacks assistant coach Leon MacDonald has quit after a falling out over tactics with head coach Scott Robertson.

In a statement today, New Zealand Rugby said discussions between Robertson and MacDonald on their working approach had been taking place for several weeks, with the pair agreeing to mutually part ways.

"Leon and I have been having some honest conversations with each other for a little while now. As coaches we have differing views and both agreed it wasn't working.

"Leon and I both care deeply about the All Blacks and we believe we've made a decision that's best for this team," Robertson said.

A New Zealand Rugby statement announced the shock change, just five tests and less than two months into the start of the new coaching regime.

Scott Robertson, left. and attack coach Leon MacDonald, who has quit abruptly. Photo: Getty

Robertson said it "wasn't working" between the two and that discussions between them had been taking place for several weeks, ending with pair mutually agreeing to part ways.

The departure of former fullback MacDonald comes on the eve of the team's departure for two Rugby Championship tests against the Springboks in South Africa.

His absence will be absorbed into the existing coaching team for the remainder of the season, with assistant coach Scott Hansen and contact skills coach Tamati Ellison to take on additional responsibilities.

Robertson said he and MacDonald had "differing views" which they couldn't overcome.

"There's a huge amount of respect and appreciation for Leon in the group and the work he's put in to get us to this point in our journey. As a team we have acknowledged that contribution and our focus now needs to be on South Africa, it's going to be two tough test matches over there."

Robertson told media that he and MacDonald believed it was better to make the decision now for the sake of the All Blacks.

"He's a helluva coach ... we didn't expect it to get to this point. Sometimes things don't just click ... I believe this is the best thing for our group."

NZ Rugby head of professional rugby and performance Chris Lendrum said: "You've got two great coaches who have been having some robust but constructive discussions on the approach to drive the All Blacks over a period of time now. Ultimately, they have made a brave decision that they believe is best for the team.

"Leon is a highly regarded coach and has made a huge contribution to rugby across a number of teams in New Zealand, and we'd love to have him back in our system in the future. For now, I'd like to thank him on behalf of NZR and wish him all the very best."

He stressed that MacDonald's departure was not performance related.

Robertson, 49, and MacDonald, 46, are former All Blacks team-mates.

MacDonald was an assistant for the Crusaders in 2017 when Robertson first began his successful reign as head coach of the Super Rugby side, but left the team soon afterwards and become head coach of the Blues in 2019.

The All Blacks opened the season with two tight wins over England in New Zealand before fielding a second-string team to thrash Fiji 47-5 in San Diego.

Their Rugby Championship title defence started poorly with a 38-30 defeat by Argentina in Wellington but they rebounded with a dominant 42-10 win over the Pumas at Auckland's Eden Park last weekend.

The All Blacks next face world champions South Africa in Johannesburg on August 31 and in Cape Town a week later.

- additional reporting by Reuters