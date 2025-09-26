Schmidt emphasises significance of Bledisloe Cup to ABs

Australia coach Joe Schmidt. Photo: Getty Images

The Wallabies head coach has revealed just how much the Bledisloe Cup means to the All Blacks, saying it was more than the wider competition the two teams are competing for.

"I think if you gave them a choice they'd take the Bledisloe over the Rugby Championship," he said.

"It's very much just the tradition of it, you know, it's older and more ingrained than the more modern Rugby Championship. As much as they certainly want to go after that and they're in a good position to do it."

The All Blacks have had ownership of the famous trophy for the last 23 seasons, with several Wallaby players having not even been born the last time their team won it. None at all were alive when the Wallabies last won on Eden Park, way back in 1986. Schmidt acknowledged that the venue's aura clearly had an effect on the All Blacks.

"When the Wallabies last came to Auckland, I think the All Blacks jumped out to a good lead and won by a good margin. I think they all just get a little bit more focused, a little bit more connected and a little bit more combative."

Schmidt, who served as All Black selector and assistant coach from 2022-23 after over a decade coaching overseas, said he isn't expecting that attitude from the home side to be any different this Saturday.

"I have no doubt that that's exactly what we're going to get on Saturday, that they will be highly connected and combative and that they will have a real, collective energy to suppress. There's going to be a real challenge."

Schmidt also played down speculation about a supposed rift between himself and All Black coach Scott Robertson, after comments Schmidt made in Ian Foster's autobiography. Schmidt was critical of Robertson's play for the job while Foster was still in midst of his tumultuous four year tenure, but said that he expected to see his rival coach at Eden Park.

"He's a guy I've known for a long time. He's spent time at my home and I've been to his home, met his boys…so I think we'll catch up and have a good chat on Saturday."

Regarding the comments he made that Robertson "applying pressure" to the NZ Rugby board regarding his eventual appointment, Schmidt said that he was simply concerned on the effect it was having on his colleague Foster.

"That was a few years ago…I was just seeing the impact that was having on Ian Foster and, and that accumulation of pressure because. Whether it was mainstream media or social media, seeing his family you know, you don't want to see somebody coming under that sort of pressure and I thought he cope really well with it," he said.

"If there's anything you can do to release that pressure a little bit…and being respectful of the pressure he was under, that was probably part of my response at that time."

The Wallabies are currently leading the Rugby Championship with 11 points. The Springboks and All Blacks are on 10 and the Pumas nine with two games to play.

Team lists

All Blacks: Will Jordan, Leroy Carter, Billy Proctor, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett, Cam Roigard, Wallace Sititi, Ardie Savea (c), Simon Parker, Tupou Vaa'i, Fabian Holland, Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Patrick Tuipulotu, Peter Lakai, Cortez Ratima, Quinn Tupaea, Damian McKenzie.

Wallabies: Max Jorgensen, Harry Potter, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Len Ikitau, Corey Toole, James O'Connor, Tate McDermott, Harry Wilson (c), Fraser McReight, Tom Hooper, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Nick Frost, Taniela Tupou, Billy Pollard, James Slipper. Reserves: Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Angus Bell, Allan Alaalatoa, Jeremy Williams, Carlo Tizzano, Ryan Lonergan, Tane Edmed, Filipo Daugunu.