England unchanged for World Cup final

England trains this week ahead of their Rugby World Cup final at Twickenham on Sunday morning. Photo: Reuters

England coach John Mitchell has named an unchanged 23 for the Women’s Rugby World Cup final against Canada on Sunday morning when they will seek to win the trophy for the third time in front of an 82,000 sellout at Twickenham.

World Rugby Women’s 15s Player of the Year nominee Megan Jones and six-try winger Jess Breach will have played in the starting XV for every match of the tournament.

Ellie Kildunne continues at fullback after earning player-of-the-match on her return to the team with two tries in the semifinal victory over France, while Abby Dow completes the back three on the right wing. Tatyana Heard lines up at second five, with Natasha Hunt and Zoe Harrison partnering at halfback and first five. Captain Zoe Aldcroft takes to the field from blindside flanker, accompanied in the looseforwards by 2014 winner Alex Matthews and the tournament’s top tackler, Sadia Kabeya (89).

Lock Morwenna Talling, who is second on England’s tackle stats (67), partners number one lineout stealer Abbie Ward in the second row.

Loosehead prop Hannah Botterman made three turnovers against France and remains in the front row alongside hooker Amy Cokayne and tighthead prop Maud Muir.

"Playing a World Cup final at Allianz Stadium in front of a record 82,000 is a significant milestone for the sport," Mitchell said.

"We are well prepared for the challenge against Canada. It is number one versus number two in the world, and we know the contest will demand a full 80 minutes. Our focus remains on staying in our process and executing effectively."

England go into the game as strong favourites on a record run of 32 wins since losing the last World Cup final against New Zealand in 2022.

Canada, who beat New Zealand in their semifinal and are in the final for the second time after losing to England in 2014, will name their team later on Thursday.

England team for the Women's World Cup final:

Ellie Kildunne, Abby Dow, Megan Jones, Tatyana Heard, Jess Breach, Zoe Harrison, Natasha Hunt, Alex Matthews, Sadia Kabeya, Zoe Aldcroft, Abbie Ward, Morwenna Talling, Maud Muir, Amy Cokayne, Hannah Botterman. Reserves: Lark Atkin-Davies, Kelsey Clifford, Sarah Bern, Rosie Galligan, Maddie Feaunati, Lucy Packer, Holly Aitchison, Helena Rowland