Key NZ figure in rise of global rugby dies

Steve Hinds. Photo: World Rugby

The rugby community is mourning the death of long-serving New Zealand administrator Steve Hinds, who had risen to a key role in the global game.

Hinds died following a short illness, prompting tributes from World Rugby, where he was the organisation's first fulltime Citing Commissioner Manager.

Hinds was a citing commissioner at three successive men's World Cups in 2007, 2011 and 2015 before joining World Rugby in 2017 where he oversaw the team of citing commissioners at the three subsequent World Cups, including the 2023 edition in France.

On the playing field, Hinds was an influential lock forward for Wellington in the late 1970s and early '80s.

He also represented the New Zealand Combined Services and New Zealand Police and played international matches against the British and Irish Lions, France, Scotland and Fiji.

A policeman by profession, Hinds attained the rank of Superintendent and served three terms as president of the Police Association.

World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont led his organisation's tributes.

"Steve's dedication, professionalism, and passion for the sport were second to none and his impact should not be underestimated," Beaumont said.

"As World Rugby's first full-time Citing Commissioner Manager he was instrumental in modernising the game's citing processes, achieving new levels of alignment and unity across competitions because of his wonderful ability to bring people together, to solve issues and unite around a common cause.

"Steve's passing leaves a huge void, not just within World Rugby, but across the entire rugby family."