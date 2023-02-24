Landers in good shape for opener

The Highlanders are almost at what you would describe as absolutely full strength for their Super Rugby Pacific opener tomorrow night.

It remains to be seen if that is strong enough to beat a loaded Blues team.

All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith, on leave for another week, is effectively the only top-shelf player missing from the Highlanders, who have named former Chiefs winger Jonah Lowe to make his debut at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

There is also to be a welcome comeback for first five Mitch Hunt, coming out of a long post-concussion break and seeking to rediscover his excellent form of 2021.

"Mitch is one of our leaders," Highlanders coach Clarke Dermody said.

"He’s obviously returning from a fair layoff, but he’s completed the whole preseason and he’s put himself in a good place to be able to start for us.

"He’s put a lot of work in. It’s more of a confidence thing now."

Waiting in the wings is experienced Englishman Freddie Burns, who will doubtless be thirsting to make his Super Rugby debut.

Dermody has no set idea of how many minutes Hunt will play but said his welfare, as it was for every player, was the top priority.

"I know there’s a lot of work going in around trying to protect the players the best we can.

"We’ve got the new initiative with mouthguards. Someone travels with us everywhere, collecting data around that."

Perhaps the only really competitive selection was at hooker, where many expected Andrew Makalio to start, but Dermody has plumped for Rhys Marshall.

The latter is a bit more mobile — and against the Blues, under the roof, mobility is paramount — while Makalio can come off the bench for a burst of power.

Clarke Dermody will make his official debut as Highlanders coach in tomorrow night’s game against the Blues at Forsyth Barr Stadium. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Speaking of power, Highlanders fans will be beaming to see the giant Pari Pari Parkinson back at lock after his year on the sidelines.

"It’s great. He’s another guy who has had a long layoff and has done a lot of work to return to where he is now," Dermody said.

"He’s got through two preseason games and is looking really good at training, so he’s ready to go."

Dermody has also backed halfback Folau Fakatava, who makes something of an amazing comeback after choosing not to pursue surgery on his injured ACL.

The super-sub was doing everything right but was unlikely to last 80 minutes, meaning some time for fourth-string Kemara Hauiti-Parapara.

Dermody makes his official debut as Highlanders head coach — though he did well in a temporary gig in six games two years ago — and has one clear focus.

"I want to entertain our fans.

"It’s been a tough few years, and we’ve got an opportunity, with the students back, to hopefully get a good crowd in and play some rugby that our boys can be proud of.

"We want to win, no doubt. I think we’ll have to play well but that’s how we’ve prepared all week.

"It’s obviously the start for me. I’m a pretty process-driven person so it’s just been about building our week the right way and making sure our boys are as best prepared as they can be, and then just [letting] them go on Saturday."

The Blues have named no fewer than 13 All Blacks in their starting team.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck starts at second five, Beauden Barrett is at first five with Stephen Perofeta at fullback, and prop Nepo Laulala plays his 100th game.

Both teams will be highly motivated to put on a show tomorrow night.

All games in the opening round of Super Rugby and Aupiki are to raise money for the New Zealand Red Cross Disaster Fund following the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle.

New Zealand Rugby, Sky and the clubs will donate $500 for every point scored.

Highlanders v Blues



The teams

Highlanders: Sam Gilbert, Jonah Lowe, Josh Timu, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Jona Nareki, Mitch Hunt, Folau Fakatava, Marino Mikaele-Tu’u, Billy Harmon (captain), Shannon Frizell, Josh Dickson, Pari Pari Parkinson, Jermaine Ainsley, Rhys Marshall, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Andrew Makalio, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Saula Ma’u, Will Tucker, Sean Withy, Kemara Hauiti-Parapara, Freddie Burns, Connor Garden-Bachop.



Blues: Stephen Perofeta, Mark Telea, Rieko Ioane, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett, Finlay Christie, Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papali’i (captain), Akira Ioane, Cameron Suafoa, Patrick Tuipulotu, Nepo Laulala, Kurt Eklund, Ofa Tu’ungafasi. Reserves: Ricky Riccitelli, Joshua Fusitu’a, Marcel Renata, James Tucker, Adrian Choat, Taufa Funaki, Bryce Heem, AJ Lam.