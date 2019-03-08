Play by play: Highlanders v Hurricanes

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Join us from 7.35pm tonight for live updates from the Highlanders' match against the Hurricanes at Westpac Stadium.
After a disappointing loss against the Rebels last week, the Highlanders team to face the Hurricanes sees the return of the all important Ben and Aaron Smith.
However, a young trio has been trusted in the 10, 12 and 13 jerseys between them.
Josh Ioane returns from fullback to first five-eighth, while Thomas Umaga-Jensen moves one spot in, to second five-eighth.
They are joined by the hard-hitting Sio Tomkinson at centre, who gets a chance in the starting line-up.
Richard Buckman gets his first start of the year on the right wing, pairing with Tevita Li.
Waisake Naholo remains on a minutes restriction and will come off the bench.
The teams
Highlanders: Ben Smith, Richard Buckman, Patelesio Tomkinson, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Tevita Li, Josh Ioane, Aaron Smith, Luke Whitelock, James Lentjes, Jackson Hemopo, Josh Dickson, Pari Pari Parkinson, Tyrel Lomax, Liam Coltman, Ayden Johnstone. Reserves: Ash Dixon, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Josh Iosefo-Scott, Tom Franklin, Elliot Dixon, Kayne Hammington, Marty Banks, Waisake Naholo.
Hurricanes: Chase Tiatia, Jordie Barrett, Matt Proctor, Ngani Laumape, Ben Lam, Beauden Barrett, TJ Perenara, Ardie Savea, Du'Plessis Kirifi, Vaea Fifita, Liam Mitchell, James Blackwell, Jeff To'omaga-Allen, Dane Coles (c), Chris Eves. Reserves: Asafo Aumua, Fraser Armstrong, Ben May, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Reed Prinsep, Richard Judd, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Vince Aso.