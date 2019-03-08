Play by play: Highlanders v Hurricanes

Join us from 7.35pm tonight for live updates from the Highlanders' match against the Hurricanes at Westpac Stadium.

After a disappointing loss against the Rebels last week, the Highlanders team to face the Hurricanes sees the return of the all important Ben and Aaron Smith.

However, a young trio has been trusted in the 10, 12 and 13 jerseys between them.

Josh Ioane returns from fullback to first five-eighth, while Thomas Umaga-Jensen moves one spot in, to second five-eighth.

They are joined by the hard-hitting Sio Tomkinson at centre, who gets a chance in the starting line-up.

Richard Buckman gets his first start of the year on the right wing, pairing with Tevita Li.

Waisake Naholo remains on a minutes restriction and will come off the bench.

The teams

Highlanders: Ben Smith, Richard Buckman, Patelesio Tomkinson, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Tevita Li, Josh Ioane, Aaron Smith, Luke Whitelock, James Lentjes, Jackson Hemopo, Josh Dickson, Pari Pari Parkinson, Tyrel Lomax, Liam Coltman, Ayden Johnstone. Reserves: Ash Dixon, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Josh Iosefo-Scott, Tom Franklin, Elliot Dixon, Kayne Hammington, Marty Banks, Waisake Naholo.

Hurricanes: Chase Tiatia, Jordie Barrett, Matt Proctor, Ngani Laumape, Ben Lam, Beauden Barrett, TJ Perenara, Ardie Savea, Du'Plessis Kirifi, Vaea Fifita, Liam Mitchell, James Blackwell, Jeff To'omaga-Allen, Dane Coles (c), Chris Eves. Reserves: Asafo Aumua, Fraser Armstrong, Ben May, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Reed Prinsep, Richard Judd, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Vince Aso.