Marist, POB get possible dress rehearsal

Woodlands halfback Liam Howley prepares to feed a scrum during the Southland premier club game against Star at Waverley Park in Invercargill last month. PHOTO: DEBBIE FAHEY

The 13th and final round robin club games in the Southland premier competition will be played tomorrow.

Marist will play minor premiership winners Pirates Old Boys (POB) at Surrey Park.

Marist locked in their spot in the Galbraith Shield semifinals last weekend when they beat Blues 29-24.

Coach Derek Manson and his Marist team have been planning this week on how to approach tomorrow’s game.

"There is a possibility that we could be playing them [POB] again in the semi next week. It could be a good time to rest a few players."

One Marist player who might be on limited duties this week is captain Jackson Bevin.

The openside flanker has taken on the heaviest workload every week for Marist during the last two seasons.

Marist are in a tricky position, not wanting to lose momentum after winning their past five games in a row.

"We were happy with how the team [ground] out the victory last week. They have belief and know-how to win."

The Barbarians beat competition leaders Pirates Old Boys 29-25 last weekend to book their spot in the semifinals.

The Barbarians can determine whether they finish third or fourth when they take on Star at Oreti Park tomorrow.

Star will be playing their last fixture of the year, but have enough quality in their team to win this game.

Blues will host Woodlands in the third dead rubber at Balmoral Drive.

Woodlands had already booked a semifinal on their home ground before beating Star 56-22 last week.

Woodlands had lost their previous three games, but bounced back in style to knock the defending champions out of finals contention.