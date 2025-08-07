Mo'unga to return next year

New Zealand first five Richie Mo'unga, playing for Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo, runs with the ball during the Japan Rugby League One playoff final against Kubota Spears Funabashi Tokyo-Bay in Tokyo. Photo: Getty Images

Scott Robertson will finally get his beloved first five back.

New Zealand Rugby has announced, after what feels like an age of protracted negotiations, that first five Richie Mo’unga has signed an 18-month deal to come home.

Mo’unga will complete one more season, his third, in Japan before returning to New Zealand in July.

There is a twist, though.

Mo’unga, 31, will not be granted an immediate exemption to play for the All Blacks but will first be seen in the NPC with Canterbury before being allowed to be selected for the national team in October 2026.

It means he will miss the new Nations Championship and the much-anticipated full tour of South Africa — the Greatest Rivalry, as it is being termed — but will be in place for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia, after a season back with the Crusaders.

‘‘My family and I have really enjoyed our time in Japan, and I’m looking forward to another season with Toshiba before we return home,’’ Mo’unga said in a statement.

‘‘I can’t wait to pull on the red and black jersey again and represent the province that’s given me so much.’’

Reunion in black? All Blacks coach Scott Robertson and first five Richie Mo'unga celebrate a Super Rugby title together with the Crusaders. Photo: Getty Images

Mo’unga, arguably the greatest player in Super Rugby history, won seven titles and played 109 games for the Crusaders.

He had to bide his time before fully being given the reigns with the All Blacks but he managed 56 test caps, scoring 464 tests, before he decided to cash in after the 2023 World Cup.

That clearly dismayed Robertson, who made no secret of his desire to get his ‘‘quarterback’’ back in black.

The All Blacks have no shortage of first five options — Beauden Barrett is the incumbent, Damian McKenzie a vastly experienced excitement machine and Ruben Love a 10/15 hybrid — but there is no doubt Mo’unga instantly becomes the favourite to start in the position at the next World Cup.

“We’re really pleased to have Richie re-committing to New Zealand Rugby, the Crusaders and Canterbury,’’ NZR chief executive Mark Robinson said.

‘‘He’s a proven talent with a strong track record of performing on the biggest stages. His experience and leadership will be a tremendous asset in the environments he joins on his return to New Zealand.”

Crusaders chief executive Colin Mansbridge said Mo’unga’s return was a special moment for the club and its supporters.

“The word ‘care’ is thrown around a lot in this place, but the care Richie has for this club and this team is second to none,’’ Mansbridge said.

‘‘He has this gift of bringing out the best in those around him and we can’t wait to have him back here in 2027.”