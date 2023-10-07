North Otago set sights on Lochore Cup

Photo: ODT files

It was a tough start to the week for North Otago.

The playing group, and staff, were battling after a poor performance in their final Heartland game against West Coast and never gave themselves a chance to compete for the Meads Cup.

"That’s always hard when you don’t make the top four," head coach Jason Forrest said.

But once they brushed aside the result and had a relaxed training week, the Old Golds focus returned to winning the Lochore Cup.

Their first obstacle is a resurgent Poverty Bay side in Oamaru today.

The Old Golds squeaked home 50-43 against Poverty Bay last month, but the Wekas had the better of the second half, winning it 31-12.

Since then, Poverty Bay beat Horowhenua Kapiti 31-17 and pushed South Canterbury the whole way until falling 41-31 in the final quarter.

"Unfortunately, we’ve given them some confidence to play. We know they’re a completely different side.

"They’re the side we played in that second half and they’ve continued that momentum."

Poverty Bay have named a big forward pack and Forrest knew they would be targeting his side up front.

"They’re going to be a really tough side. They’ll be coming down firing all shots at us.

"We just need to be basic, we don’t need to over think things, over complicate things ... and just really take our opportunities when they present themselves, because we know they’re coming for us, obviously."

Flanker Lucas Casey is unavailable this week, giving fullback-turned-flanker Petero Tuisiga his first start on the blindside.

Tuisiga was a standout for Excelsior during the club season and provided a different dynamic for the Old Golds.

"One-on-one he’s always going to beat a defender.

"Really excited about him getting an opportunity against the big bodies which doesn’t phase him at all ... he goes off script and that’s what’s exciting about him — the Fijian flair."

Prop Kelepi Funaki plays his 50th game for the Old Golds.

Wairarapa Bush will play West Coast in the other Lochore Cup semifinal.

Defending Meads Cup champions South Canterbury are home to East Coast in the top-tier semifinal, and Whanganui face Thames Valley in the other.

Heartland Championship, Lochore Cup semifinal

Whitestone Contracting Stadium, 2pm

North Otago: Lucas Ollion, Matia Qiolevu, Levi Emery, Jesse Bowring, Mone Samate, Tyron Davies, Tini Feke, Junior Fakatoufifita, Mat Duff, Petero Tuisiga, Rory Bartle, Josh Clark, Meli Kolinisau, Hayden Tisdall, Kelepi Funaki. Reserves: Samu Babiau, Lisivani Tuifua, Jake Greenslade, Taylor Dale, Kasimila Vaihu, Ben Paton, Asesela ]Ravuvu, Inoke Fisilau.

Poverty Bay: Ricardo Patricio, Bosca Tikicidre, Taine Aupouri, Jacob Leaf, Te Peehi Fairlie, Mitchell Purvis, Ra Broughton, Hayze Nepia, Stuart Leach, Keanu Taumata, Morgan Reedy, Jordan Kingi, Jarryd Broughton, Shayde Skudder, Nik Patumaka. Reserves: Geoff Pari, Lance Dickson, James Higgins, Kupu Lloyd, Ngahiwi Manuel, Jordan Christie, Hunter Mokomoko, Moses Christie.