Obituary: family ties, sports and loyalty

Tony Kreft, All Black 675. PHOTO: SUPPLIED TONY KREFT

All Black

In the tapestry of Tony Kreft’s life, the seven F’s were more than principles; they were the very fabric that defined him.

Family, footy, freight, fertiliser, fellowship, friends, and fun were the cornerstones of his existence. Tony embodied these values as a devoted family man, a rugby legend, a successful businessman, and a purveyor of joy. He died in Dunedin on September 15, aged 78.

Born on March 27, 1945, in Milton, Anthony John Kreft, became affectionately known as Tony. His parents, John (known as Jack) and Sibbley, tied the knot in 1944.

The Kreft family embarked on a journey across Milburn, Cromwell, and Lowburn before settling in Ranfurly in 1953. Tony, the eldest among six siblings — Jake, Mary, Denis, Elizabeth and Margaret, found his roots deeply embedded in the close-knit community.

Tony’s educational journey led him from St John’s in Cromwell to Sacred Heart in Ranfurly after his family’s relocation. Eventually, he attended Ranfurly District High School.

In 1969, Tony married Ethel McDonald, and had three sons — John, Grant and Martin.

His boundless love for his family and his three grandchildren, Thomas, Liberty, and Skyla, was exemplified in moments spent cheering from the sidelines or sharing precious times with friends.

"How proud he was of his family — no matter what they were doing, where they were doing it, and who they were with — he was totally tuned in." Paul Allison, a close family friend, said.

Tony’s childhood escapades painted a picture of a mischievous yet endearing youngster. Stories of a 3-year-old Tony taking an impromptu ride on a butcher’s truck or enjoying an unintended shower under a barrel of oil showcased the adventurous spirit that would shape his life.

"He was a funny bugger — the crazy thing was he never tried to be funny — he just was. Man, he could make you laugh." Grant Kreft recalled.

In his school years, Tony juggled various jobs, including feeding pigs, milking town cows, and delivering milk. At 16, the rebellious spirit of adolescence led him to question the demands of homework, a sentiment familiar to many teenagers of his time.

Tony Kreft’s journey from the school benches to the professional arena was marked by an unyielding work ethic and an unswerving commitment to excellence.

Upon leaving school, he delved into the world of butchery, apprenticing under the tutelage of Ron Sloper and later Jimmy Mulholland.

At the age of 21, he transitioned to McLarens Transport, where he embarked on a professional odyssey that would span an impressive 52 years. Throughout his tenure, Tony not only witnessed the ebb and flow of the transport industry but played a pivotal role in shaping its course.

His meteoric rise within the company saw him ascend to the roles of director and shareholder, a testament to his acumen and dedication.

The relationship between the Stumbles and Kreft families reads like a chapter from a novel that spans decades. Entwined since the 1960s, this family connection was more than a mere association; it was a tightly woven with shared experiences, laughter, and camaraderie.

"Tony was working as a butcher in Ranfurly, and Dad approached Tony to come and work at McLarens." Paul Stumbles, Denis Stumbles’ son, said.

In the early days of Tony’s tenure, McLarens Transport faced unique challenges, including the transportation of stock to Oamaru. Here, Tony’s rugby prowess seamlessly intersected with his professional life.

Unloading stock in Palmerston and reloading them on to railway wagons became, in Tony’s words, "great scrummage practice".

Grant Kreft reflects on his father’s remarkable qualities. "Dad’s unwavering loyalty to Denis Stumbles and McLarens Transport, coupled with his magnetic sense of humour, defined him.

"I’ve never met a person with a memory like my dad. He could remember meeting someone 30 years ago — what they looked like, who they were, what they did." Grant Kreft said

Long before the advent of cellphones, Tony was at the forefront of communication innovation. Armed with a radio telephone and the call sign M40, he navigated the limitations of coverage and party lines with finesse.

His ability to connect with farmers and stock agents became legendary, a skill that spoke volumes about his effectiveness as a communicator.

"Tony probably had one of the earliest computers which was the back of his hand. Having a big hand helped," Paul Stumbles said.

Tony Kreft’s enduring loyalty to McLarens Transport provided clear evidence of resilience, innovation, and his relentless pursuit of excellence.

Tony’s impact on New Zealand rugby, earning him the title of All Black number 675, cannot be overstated. His rugby journey was marked by dedication, surprise call-ups, and an unyielding commitment to excellence. He earned his stripes as an Otago representative in 1966 and secured a spot in the NZ Juniors by 1967.

His unexpected call-up to the All Blacks during a Ranfurly seven-a-side match in 1968 remains etched in rugby history.

"While watching a seven-a-side match in Ranfurly on a Saturday morning I got a message to call Charlie [Saxton]. I didn’t have an inkling about what it was about but he told me I was wanted in the All Blacks and that I had to get to Australia." Tony recalled on learning of his All Black selection.

Within a week of leaving Ranfurly, Tony had donned the iconic black jersey on two occasions. His debut matches against ACT and NSW were the first steps in a remarkable journey. As the whirlwind tour continued, he played against Queensland and secured a spot in the second test against Australia, a game New Zealand won 19-18. His resilience and skill as a "fast and vigorous prop" solidified his place in All Blacks history.

"Hoppy [Alistair Hopkinson] had his year-before blazer that he loaned me. We supplied our own boots — we got a jersey, shorts, socks, blazer, and a tie" Tony once said.

Returning home, Tony continued to be a stalwart in the Otago forward pack, eventually captaining the side in 1970. A bittersweet moment emerged when he missed selection for the All Blacks’ South African tour in 1970. Rumours circulated about an early-season friendly game in Blenheim affecting his chances, but Tony dismissed it as nonsense, emphasising the abundance of time for fitness preparation.

Tony Kreft’s contribution to Otago rugby extends beyond the All Blacks glory. Playing 59 games for Otago and with brother-in-law Dave Pescini and Keith Murdoch they formed a front row that etched its name in Otago rugby history. Their prowess was not just physical; it was seasoned with humour and camaraderie.

Tony’s charismatic personality and leadership qualities earned him respect on and off the field.

His Otago team-mates supported this view of their captain:

"Tony would have been one of the best team spirit men to have in a rugby team," Laurie Mains said.

"He was a legend with an iconic personality — the biggest personality of anyone in Otago rugby. As captain and a person, Tony was a personality who commanded respect," Lyn Jaffray commented.

John Levido agreed: "Tony was a huge presence in New Zealand rugby in the 1960s and ’70s. Not only would he stand out as a player, but his unique personality would always leave an impression wherever he went.

"He gained legendary status with his strength when a bale of wool fell on to the ground during the transfer from the truck to a trailer. While someone was dispatched to get a front-end loader, Tony grabbed a couple of bell hooks and hoisted the bale back on to the truck on his own."

Tony Kreft was the last surviving All Black prop of the 1960s.

In a testament to his enduring legacy, Tony was selected in the Otago Daily Times’ best Otago post-war team for the rugby centennial in 1981. The front row of the team chosen by a panel of respected experts comprised Kevin Skinner, Norm Wilson and Tony Kreft.

Tony’s inclusion, ahead of notable figures like Keith Murdoch and Mark Irwin, spoke volumes about his impact.

Ironically, Tony entered the public competition and chose himself ahead of Murdoch and in doing so, among the hundreds of entries, won the contest — the prize was a trip to Auckland to watch the All Blacks play the Springboks.

Tony was also an accomplished cricketer, skilled lawn bowler, and proficient tennis player. He showcased a versatility that mirrored his dedication to excellence.

He claimed the Ranfurly Bowling Club singles championship in 1987, the only time he entered the singles competition. He was also a member of the winning fours on numerous occasions and won the pairs two years in a row with his close mate, Denis Stumbles.

Tony Kreft wasn’t just a towering figure on the rugby field; his voice echoed through the airwaves with his sports commentary and broadcasting for over two decades.

Every Sunday morning, Burn 729 listeners eagerly tuned in to hear Tony dissect the weekend’s local sporting triumphs, showcasing not only his encyclopedic knowledge but also an infectious passion for sport.

For over a decade, from Carisbrook he joined Mr Allison in rugby commentaries on Newstalk ZB and Radio Sport.

"I’ve been privileged to work with some great former players, All Blacks, and really good commentators ... but no-one comes close to Tony for the fun and great times we had together," Mr Allison said.

"He was deeply loved by country listeners throughout New Zealand for his knowledge, his wit, and his delivery. He continued right up until 2011 when he helped call Rugby World Cup games from the new Forsyth Barr Stadium."

Tony’s prowess extended to the racing circuit, where he took the reins as the regular ground announcer at Oamaru races for many seasons.

In latter years, the armchair at 4 Welles St became Tony’s command centre, a place where he mastered the art of television remote finesse. Seamlessly toggling between race meetings, rugby matches, and various sporting events, he remained the maestro of multitasking, all while comfortably nestled in his favourite chair.

"He would watch every Super rugby game at all hours throughout the day and night — whether live or recorded," Mr Allison said. — Paul Allison