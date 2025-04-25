OBs making all the early running

You can never read too much into results this early in the season.

But all signs are pointing to Old Boys being the ones to watch in the Citizens Shield.

Old Boys have made a red-hot start and will need to sizzle when they come up against last year’s beaten finalists, Valley, in Weston tomorrow.

Old Boys — who missed the playoffs last season after a three-way tie for the final two spots — recorded a 48-25 victory over Maheno to open their season, and backed it up with a 42-8 win over Kurow a fortnight ago.

No 8 Junior Fakatoufifta has been his brutal self off the back of the scrum, and their front row of Kelepi Funaki, Lenny Varu and Sione Tukala is one of the best around.

Tini Feke is always hard to stop when he is on a roll from either halfback or second five, and Mason James, who returned home after a couple of seasons in Dunedin with Harbour, has made the No 10 jersey his own.

Old Boys, coached by club stalwart Ralph Darling, have a proven history of winning.

They last won the Citizens Shield in 2017, when they beat Valley 20-13 in the final, and won five consecutive titles from 2011 to 2015. They were also beaten finalists in 2022.

Valley always present a tough task, though.

The men from Weston sneaked home against Athletic Marist, then lost to Excelsior in a repeat of last year’s final.

Athies are home to Blues in what is always an intriguing contest in the battle of the carpark.

Blues are the only other unbeaten team, but the defending champions know it is always a big battle when they come up against Athies.

Maheno make the trip up the Waitaki Valley to play Kurow at home. Both teams are 0-2 to start the season, which should make for an intriguing battle.