Otago's Charles Elton in action at Forsyth Barr Stadium. Photo: Getty Images

Otago has been beaten 26-20 by Tasman at Forsyth Barr Stadium tonight.

Otago struggled to get anything going in attack in a game which won’t linger long in the memory.

Tasman’s defence dominated the game and it led 13-10 at the break. It was a grind to watch at times and the set piece was messy all day.

Mitch Hunt scored 16 points for Tasman and had the better of his Highlanders team mate Josh Ioane.