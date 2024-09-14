Otago hoping to regroup quickly

Christian Lio-Willie and Lucas Casey (left) team up to tackle Wellington prop Yota Kamimori during an NPC fixture at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Wednesday night. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Otago found out a lot about themselves in the 32-28 loss to Wellington at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Wednesday night.

They learned they can foot it with the big dogs, they can play with flair and score tries and they can draw players from deep within the squad and remain competitive.

They almost did enough to win the game but Wellington scrambled their way out of some tight spots.

And that is exactly where Otago co-captain Christian Lio-Willie said his side needs to improve.

"It definitely came down to the small moments and just nailing them," he said.

"They just happened to win more [of those moments] than we did.

"I think when our forwards get rolling and we get quick ball for our backs, we’ve got the talent.

"What we have to do at the front is get that ball for them.

"When we give them those opportunities, they nail them. We’ve got the likes of Finn Hurley, Thomas Umaga-Jensen and Josh Whaanga out there — young talent that can definitely play in space, and that’s what we’re going to do for them.

"We’re creating a lot of opportunities. It just comes down to those one-percenters."

Otago have to regroup quickly. They play Counties-Manukau in Pukekohe tomorrow afternoon and it is a critical game.

Both teams have 12 points from six games. The winner will get a leg up in the battle for that final playoff spot.

Counties have home advantage and Otago will be playing their third game in eight days, so the home team is fresher of the two.

Understandably, Otago have made a series of changes.

Lock Fabian Holland returns from an ankle complaint and will start from the bench.

Hooker Liam Coltman will captain the team as Lio-Willie, who has had a heavy workload this week, will start this game from the bench, and co-captain Sam Gilbert is still out injured.

Openside flanker Lucas Casey impressed against Wellington in what was his first run-on start for Otago. But he drops out of the 23.

Harry Taylor will start in the No 7 jersey instead and he will be joined in the loose forwards by Will Stodart. Thomas Umaga-Jensen returns to the starting side and will team up in the midfield with Hudson Creighton, who had a cracking game against Wellington.

Star winger Jona Nareki fractured a bone in his hand in the game against Canterbury and is unavailable for selection while he awaits further assessment.

That means new recruit Waqa Nalaga will get another opportunity. Play did not run his way in the Wellington match.

Cameron Millar is back in the driver’s seat which means back-up first five Ajay Faleafaga drops to the bench. Faleafaga looked off the pace against Wellington. He had to turn and chase the ball at one stage and looked like he was wading through knee-high mud.

NPC

Pukekohe, tomorrow, 2.05pm

Otago: Finn Hurley, Waqa Nalaga, Hudson Creighton, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Josh Whaanga, Cameron Millar, James Arscott, Will Stodart, Harry Taylor, Oliver Haig, Will Tucker, Sam Fischli, Saula Ma’u, Liam Coltman (captain), Abraham Pole. Reserves: Henry Bell, Benjamin Lopas, Rohan Wingham, Fabian Holland, Christian Lie-Willie, Nathan Hastie, Ajay Faleafaga, Kyan Rangitutia.