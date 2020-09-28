Monday, 28 September 2020

Fans and family welcome Shield home

    By Grant Miller
    1. Sport
    2. Rugby
    3. Otago

    Otago rugby fans had to wait a little before they could get a glimpse of the Ranfurly Shield and celebrate their team's return with the revered trophy.

    Fans and family of players gathered at Dunedin Airport from about 10.20am and a small flight delay kept the crowd in some suspense as it chanted "Otago".

    Then captain Michael Collins brought in the Log o' Wood and shared it with some young fans.

    Aaron Hill (10), from Abbotsford School, said it was special to be a part of the shield's arrival in Otago.

    "Not a lot of people can hold this," he said.

    Felix Newell (11), from Fairfield School, said the shield was "really heavy".

    He did not actually watch the game.

    "My dad told me the highlights."

    Otago defeated Taranaki 30-19 yesterday.

    Its first shield defence is against Hawke's Bay at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Sunday.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter