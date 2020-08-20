Thursday, 20 August 2020

Players have lung damage from Covid-19: Stade Francais

    James Robert Hall of Stade Francais during the Top 14 rugby match between Stade Francais and Stade Toulousain in January this year. Photo: Getty Images
    French Top 14 club Stade Francais have cancelled a pre-season match because some of their players have developed lesions on their lungs after contracting Covid-19 and need an extra week to recuperate.

    The Paris-based club were scheduled to play Toulon next Thursday in preparation for the opening fixture of the 2020-21 Top 14 season against Bordeaux Begles in the French capital on September 4.

    "In light of the mandatory medical examinations for all players who have tested positive for . . . Covid-19, it appears that some of them have suffered lung damage due to the virus," the club said in a statement on Wednesday.

    "These lesions require a period of complete rest estimated ... at a minimum of one week and which will be added to the 14 (days) already observed. Other reviews are currently under way."

    Stade Francais said earlier this month that the health situation at the club had deteriorated to the extent that the whole squad would be placed in isolation until at least August 17.

    The 2019-20 Top 14 season was suspended in April because of the coronavirus outbreak and officially abandoned with no champions named in early June.

    Reuters
