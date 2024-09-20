Robertson tweaks Bledisloe lineup

Scott Robertson. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Scott Robertson has resisted the temptation to make the boldest changes, but there are still some talking points about his selections for the opening Bledisloe Cup test tomorrow.

The All Blacks yesterday announced a handful of changes from the team that lost to the Springboks in Cape Town.

A rejigged back three has Will Jordan moved from fullback to wing, Beauden Barrett coming off the bench to start in the No15 jersey, and Caleb Clarke recovering from his minor injury to take his spot on the left wing.

Highlanders prop Ethan de Groot is back from his neck niggle to resume his place in the front row.

Fellow prop Pasilio Tosi, who made his test debut against Fiji in San Diego, joins the bench, with Fletcher Newell scratched due to a calf injury.

Jordan was long tipped as Robertson’s preferred fullback, but just two of his 35 tests have been at the back, and his try-scoring rate on the wing is exceptional.

"When Caleb came back, we felt it was the best mix, that the best balance for us was to put Beauden as a fullback and Will on the wing," Robertson said yesterday.

"They’ve had a great combination there, all three of them have, so that’s what we’ve gone for," Robertson said.

"Will’s played some great test footy on the wing. Just because you start on the wing doesn’t mean you can’t finish it at fullback."

Ethan Blackadder remains sidelined with a hamstring complaint.

That means another start at No 6 for the precocious Sititi, and Robertson is keen to unleash the rookie in Sydney.

"He’s come through pretty quickly with his age and his ability to step up to the occasion. So just keep doing it.

"He’s so diligent. As you get to know him along the way, he’s a good kid and a good pro. We’ve just been really, really impressed with him."

There has been much support for a loose forward rejig, perhaps with Sititi shuffled to his natural No 8 role, Ardie Savea moving to the openside flank, and Luke Jacobson or even Scott Barrett used on the blindside.

Robertson acknowledged there was thought given to handing Sititi the No 8 jersey.

"We know he can play seven and wants to play a lot at eight. Other than scrums, you just go and play in footy really in a lot of ways."

Experienced lock Patrick Tuipolotu is with the travelling squad but not considered match-fit enough for the test, so young second-rower Sam Darry remains on the bench.

Damian McKenzie and Rieko Ioane remain in their respective backline positions as Robertson resists the temptation to try either Beauden Barrett or Harry Plummer at first five, and Anton Lienert-Brown or Billy Proctor at centre.

The Wallabies appear to be ripe for the taking but Robertson, as he must, declared he was wary of their threat under new coach Joe Schmidt.

"They know when they can kick their ball, they can hold the ball for high phases, they know what they’re doing.

"With a little bit of bite in them, which they’ll have, it’s going to be a hell of a Bledisloe Cup.

"If you look at the history of the first test of each year, especially in Aussie, those games have been tight. They’ve come down to small margins.

"Both countries care about it, so a little bit of form goes out the window when the Bledisloe starts."

Robertson had not thought too much about the battle with Schmidt but expressed deep respect for the coach’s history.

"He’s been around. He’s done it. He’s got a library of moves and he’s got high rugby intellect.

"He’s taken on a hell of a job and it’s an opportunity for him this weekend to show what his group’s about."

All Blacks team



To play Wallabies

Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Damian McKenzie, Cortez Ratima, Ardie Savea, Sam Cane, Wallace Sititi, Tupou Vaa’i, Scott Barrett (capt), Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Asafo Aumua, Tamaiti Williams, Pasilio Tosi, Sam Darry, Luke Jacobson, TJ Perenara, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sevu Reece.