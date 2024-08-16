SC after fourth title in a row

Sam Briggs of South Canterbury looks to kick a penalty kick during the Meads Cup Final match between South Canterbury and Thames Valley in 2021. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Can South Canterbury go four in a row?

That is the big question when it comes to the Heartland Championship this season as Nigel Walsh again prepares his troops for battle.

Under Walsh, who was named as the Heartland XV coach again this week, South Canterbury have set the benchmark over the past three seasons and start with a repeat of last year’s final against Whanganui tomorrow.

Whanganui and Thames Valley, who finished second and third last year, are the other powerhouses.

East Coast have been a nice surprise in recent years and finished in the top four last season.

West Coast won the Lochore Cup last year after a 23-20 win over Poverty Bay, while North Otago and Wairarapa-Bush both stumbled in the Lochore Cup semifinals.

As is often the case in Heartland rugby, other teams are a bit of an unknown but could beat anyone on their day. Mid Canterbury, King Country and Buller missed the playoffs last year, while Horowhenua-Kapiti finished last in 2023, but if their preseason results are anything to go by, expect more this year.