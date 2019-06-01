John McGlashan keep cup in tie of the round

John McGlashan College have held on to the Trustbank Cup by beating King's High School in the clash of the school rugby round today.

McGlashan took advantage of some ill-discipline from their rivals to win the match 19-8.

King's received two yellow cards during the Otago premier school game and will be smarting.

But their biggest issue was the wet conditions -- they just did not adjust as well as their opponent.

Otago Boys' Second XV were pushed by the Combined Co-Eds. But they picked up a bonus point win in the 27-12 victory.

Waitaki Boys' High School made a successful trip to Queenstown, beating Wakatipu High School 52-14.

Dunstan High School edged Mount Aspiring College 33-21, and Southland Boys' High School eased to a 90-0 win against South Otago High School.

The match between Otago Boys' First XV and St Kevin's College has been deferred.