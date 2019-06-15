King's and McGlashan climb the table as OBHS slip up

Dunstan High School registered a surprise 36-17 win against Otago Boys' High School Second XV in an Otago premier school game in Alexandra today.

Otago Boys' 2nds had been sitting comfortably in the top four but slip down the standings.

Both King's High School and John McGlashan College achieved big wins to overhaul them.

King's beat Wakatipu High School 63-0 and McGlashan beat the Combined Co-Eds 93-0.

Otago Boys' First XV was too good for Mt Aspiring, winning 67-15 at Littlebourne, while St Kevin's College edged South Otago High School 41-24 in Oamaru.

Earlier this week Southland Boys' High School beat Waitaki Boys' High School 36-10.