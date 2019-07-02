OBHS battle back to beat Christchurch Boys'

Otago Boys' High School First XV have beaten Christchurch Boys' High School 37-27 in a topsy-turvy interschool match at Littlebourne this afternoon.

The home team trailed 27-13 at halftime and fell further behind when the visitors scored early in the second spell.

But Otago Boys' fixed up their defensive issues, stayed patient and posted 24 unanswered points to win the match.

Loosehead prop Marika Parker had a dominant game in the front row and lock Levi Turoa impressed in the second row.

Loose forward Oliver Haig was busy and fullback Max Brown scored a brace of tries in an electric performance.

First five-eighth Tevita Asi did a nice job of controlling the game in the second spell.