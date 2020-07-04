OBHS bounce back while King's stay unbeaten

Otago Boys High School winger Hopoate Finau goes over to score a try during the Otago Boys High School First 15 Rugby team against John McGlashan College at JMC on Saturday. PHOTO PETER MCINTOSH

Kings High School winger Emmanual Ventura runs to score a try against Mt Aspiring during the frist 15 rubgy match against Kings High School at KHS on Saturday. PHOTO PETER MCINTOSH

Otago Boys' High School first XV got back to winning ways with a hard fought win over John McGlashan College today.

Otago Boys' beat McGlashan 29-21, scoring a try at the end at McGlashan to confirm the win.

King's High School beat Mount Aspiring College 43-3 to remain unbeaten as did Southland Boys' HS, who beat Dunstan High School 43-10.

Otago Boys' High School seconds beat Wakatipu 12-7 while South Otago High beat the combined co-education schools 33-31.

St Kevin's College had beaten Waitaki Boys' HIgh School 56-15 on Friday.