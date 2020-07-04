Saturday, 4 July 2020

OBHS bounce back while King's stay unbeaten

    1. Sport
    2. Rugby
    3. School Rugby

    Otago Boys High School winger Hopoate Finau goes over to score a try during the Otago Boys High...
    Otago Boys High School winger Hopoate Finau goes over to score a try during the Otago Boys High School First 15 Rugby team against John McGlashan College at JMC on Saturday. PHOTO PETER MCINTOSH

    Kings High School winger Emmanual Ventura runs to score a try against Mt Aspiring during the...
    Kings High School winger Emmanual Ventura runs to score a try against Mt Aspiring during the frist 15 rubgy match against Kings High School at KHS on Saturday. PHOTO PETER MCINTOSH

    Otago Boys' High School first XV got back to winning ways with a hard fought win over John McGlashan College today.

    Otago Boys' beat McGlashan 29-21, scoring a try at the end at McGlashan to confirm the win.

    King's High School beat Mount Aspiring College 43-3 to remain unbeaten as did Southland Boys' HS, who beat Dunstan High School 43-10.

    Otago Boys' High School seconds beat Wakatipu 12-7 while South Otago High beat the combined co-education schools 33-31.

    St Kevin's College had beaten Waitaki Boys' HIgh School 56-15 on Friday.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter