Schools play first round after grade switches

Otago Boys' 2nds gave a good account of themselves in their opening game in the premiership grade this afternoon.

They lost to a talented Southland Boys' side 20-17. Southland Boys' were backing up from a mid-week game against King's.

King's had less trouble with its opponent. It dispatched Dunstan 43-0, while Otago Boys' 1st beat newly-promoted St Kevin's 70-10.

In the championship, John McGlashan beat Waitaki Boys' 55-0, Mount Aspiring eased past the Combined Coeds 43-8 and Wakatipu edged South Otago 29-17.