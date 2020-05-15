Friday, 15 May 2020

Schools premier tournament to proceed but dates still undecided

    By Adrian Seconi
    1. Sport
    2. Rugby
    3. School Rugby

    Nothing has changed except the start date and possibly the prize at the end.

    The Otago schools premier rugby tournament was meant to get under way earlier this month, but was put on hold while the country battled the Covid-19 pandemic.

    However, with New Zealand emerging from Alert Level 3, the opportunities to play sport are beginning to open up.

    Otago Secondary School Rugby Council chairman Greg Heller said that, realistically, kick-off was still more than a month away at best.

    "We will take our direction from the Government but also New Zealand Rugby around the return to play," he said.

    "It is still pretty fluid at the moment but what we know is the earliest date at which we could start, all going well, would be the 20th of June.

    "We are working through a few scenarios but we are hopeful that we can just basically overlay our season."

    That means the same draw and structure, just with a later start and new finishing line.

    That could all change depending on how the country’s fight with the coronavirus is going and whether the National Top Four Finals go ahead.

    If they do not, it will allow the Otago schools premier tournament to run later and finish the full season.

    If they do, some tweaking will be needed to the draw.

    Heller said there had not been a definitive decision about the National Top Four Finals but he felt they were unlikely to go ahead given New Zealand Rugby’s weakened financial position.

    Funding for the Otago schools premier tournament was secured before Covid-19, so that is not an issue.

    The format was rejigged following the 2019 season, which was notable for some lopsided encounters.

    The 12 teams are split into a top six and bottom six based on the rankings from 2019. At the conclusion of the first round-robin, the teams ranked fifth and sixth are relegated and teams ranked seventh and eighth are promoted.

    At the end of the second round the team will split into a top four, middle four and bottom four to compete for the respective trophies.

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter