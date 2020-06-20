Southland Boys' edge McGlashan in tight encounter

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
They held on to beat John McGlashan College 17-15 in a Premiership match in Dunedin.
The home side scored late but missed a crucial conversion which would have tied the score.
Otago Boys' beat Mt Aspiring College 28-0, while pre-tournament favourites King's dispatched Dunstan 73-7.
In the Championship, Otago Boys' 2nds edged South Otago 17-15, Wakatipu beat St Kevin's 7-0 and Waitaki Boys' was too good for the Otago Combined, winning 43-7.