Southland Boys' edge McGlashan in tight encounter

John McGlashan College's Harrison Morton runs the ball up against Southland Boys' High School at the McGlashan field. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Southland Boys' got off to a winning start in the Otago Premier School tournament this afternoon.

They held on to beat John McGlashan College 17-15 in a Premiership match in Dunedin.

The home side scored late but missed a crucial conversion which would have tied the score.

Otago Boys' beat Mt Aspiring College 28-0, while pre-tournament favourites King's dispatched Dunstan 73-7.

In the Championship, Otago Boys' 2nds edged South Otago 17-15, Wakatipu beat St Kevin's 7-0 and Waitaki Boys' was too good for the Otago Combined, winning 43-7.