Saturday, 20 June 2020

Southland Boys' edge McGlashan in tight encounter

    By Adrian Seconi
    John McGlashan College's Harrison Morton runs the ball up against Southland Boys' High School at the McGlashan field. Photo: Peter McIntosh
    Southland Boys' got off to a winning start in the Otago Premier School tournament this afternoon.

    They held on to beat John McGlashan College 17-15 in a Premiership match in Dunedin.

    The home side scored late but missed a crucial conversion which would have tied the score.

    Otago Boys' beat Mt Aspiring College 28-0, while pre-tournament favourites King's dispatched Dunstan 73-7.

    In the Championship, Otago Boys' 2nds edged South Otago 17-15, Wakatipu beat St Kevin's 7-0 and Waitaki Boys' was too good for the Otago Combined, winning 43-7.

