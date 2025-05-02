Slow-starting Sharks circling

Dunedin winger Oscar Schmidt-Uili attempts to catch the ball despite the efforts of University's Mac Harris during a division 1 game at Logan Park. PHOTOS: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Dunedin know a thing or two about sandbags.

They have giant ones keeping the waves off Kettle Park for a start.

They might also be doing a bit of sandbagging themselves.

The Sharks have made a pedestrian beginning to the competition.

They started with back-to-back losses before opening their account with a healthy win against Alhambra-Union.

Last weekend they produced a strong first half to set up a 33-21 win against a University side that looks very capable but is struggling with accuracy.

The Sharks were beaten finalists last year and most of the crew has returned for another shot.

They shape as strong contenders and coach Giff Henry is not concerned by their slow start.

"We’ve just been managing our way through a few injuries ... and we have not had much continuity around selection with a few injuries and stuff," he said.

"It is not what you’re doing in April and May but what you do in June and July."

That said, Henry has been impressed with the effort of his pack.

Flanker Louis Lepionka has been a standout.

"He’s only young, but he’s had plenty of opportunity, and he’s been an absolute workhorse and done really well."

He is an explosive ball carrier, but it has been the mahi he has been doing around the ruck which has elevated him ahead of some of his team-mates.

Experienced midfielder Gene Te Amo had a strong preseason and is the glue in the backline.

There is talent out wide in Oscar Schmidt-Uili and Kyan Rangitutia, but it has been Te Amo who has stitched it together.

Dunedin have a stern test tomorrow.

They are hosting Harbour, who have set down an early marker in the competition.

The Hawks have whistled in a new crop of players and they are producing some tidy rugby.

First five Rique Miln has shone with his goal-kicking and he popped up in support to nab two tries in the win against Green Island at Watson Park last weekend.

Highlanders back-up fullback Taniela Filimone is elusive and has added some spark, and experienced loose forward Toni Taufa is the front-runner for the tackle of the year.

Good grief, he hit poor old Sam Nemec-Vial so hard the impact was felt in Spain.

"They pose quite a big challenge around having quite explosive players, so we are just looking to make sure we are clear about how we are going to shut them down.

"If you are not disciplined, then they are very good at building pressure and scoring points.

"They play for the full 80 minutes as well, so we can’t do what we did last week — have a great first half and a really poor second half."

There are a couple of other interesting fixtures tomorrow as well.

Green Island are hosting Southern at Miller Park.

Both sides are looking to rebound from a loss and will have genuine title aspirations.

Kaikorai are at home to University. That is another hard game to call on account of the fact they are both a little unpredictable.

Zingari-Richmond desperately need a win over Taieri at Montecillo to stay in touch with the top six.

They have lost their past three games by 20 or more points, while Taieri lead the competition standings with four wins from five games.

